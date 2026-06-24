SEALSQ Calls for Accelerated Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration Across Europe at IQT Nordics 2026

Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that Bernard Vian, Managing Director of SEALSQ France, addressed industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and technology innovators at IQT Nordics 2026, one of Europe's premier quantum technology conferences held in Oslo, Norway.

During his presentation, Bernard Vian highlighted the urgent need for Europe to accelerate its migration toward Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) in response to the rapidly evolving quantum computing landscape and the growing threat posed by future quantum-enabled cyberattacks.

IQT Nordics 2026, held from June 22-24 at OsloMet University under the theme "Quantum Technology in a Changing World," brought together key stakeholders from across the Nordic and European quantum ecosystems. The conference followed the recent launch of the European Union's quantum strategy, "Quantum Europe in a Changing World," which aims to strengthen Europe's leadership in quantum technologies while ensuring technological sovereignty and economic competitiveness.

"IQT Nordics 2026 serves as an essential platform for addressing the security challenges and commercial opportunities arising from quantum technologies. We are delighted to feature expert voices like Bernard Vian, who are helping shape the conversation around the immediate business potential of post-quantum security,” said Peter Viereck, organizer of IQT Nordics.

"Europe has entered a decisive phase in the transition toward quantum-safe security," said Bernard Vian, Managing Director of SEALSQ France. "The question is no longer whether organizations should prepare for the quantum era, but how quickly can they deploy quantum-resistant solutions. Governments, critical infrastructure operators, financial institutions, healthcare providers, and industrial enterprises must begin migrating now to protect their digital assets from future quantum threats."

Mr. Vian emphasized that recent regulatory and policy initiatives on both sides of the Atlantic are accelerating the adoption of PQC technologies. In France, the National Cybersecurity Agency of France (ANSSI) has outlined a roadmap encouraging the deployment of quantum-resistant security solutions, while in the United States, recent federal initiatives continue to promote migration toward post-quantum cryptography across government agencies and critical infrastructure sectors.

SEALSQ believes that the convergence of these initiatives marks a turning point for cybersecurity worldwide and creates a significant opportunity for Europe to establish itself as a global leader in quantum-safe technologies.

During the conference, Mr. Vian presented SEALSQ's vision for enabling secure digital transformation through a comprehensive portfolio of post-quantum technologies, including:

Post-Quantum Secure Elements and microcontrollers

Quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions

Secure ASIC design capabilities through SEALSQ France and IC'ALPS

Hardware Root of Trust technologies

Secure IoT device authentication and identity management

Post-quantum solutions for critical infrastructure, defense, healthcare, mobility, and industrial applications

SEALSQ recently strengthened its position in Europe through the acquisition of IC'ALPS, one of France's leading ASIC design companies, following approval by the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty. The acquisition significantly expands SEALSQ's semiconductor engineering capabilities and reinforces its contribution to European technological sovereignty.

IQT Nordics 2026 featured leading experts from academia, industry, startups, government agencies, and end-user organizations discussing quantum computing, quantum sensing, commercialization strategies, and emerging applications. The event also served as a platform for strengthening collaboration within the rapidly growing Nordic quantum ecosystem.

"As quantum computing progresses from research laboratories to commercial reality, the security implications can no longer be ignored," Mr. Vian concluded. "Organizations that begin their migration today will be best positioned to protect their infrastructure, data, and digital identities in the quantum era. Europe has the talent, innovation capacity, and industrial base to lead this transition, and SEALSQ is committed to being a key contributor to that effort."

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com





