Pyxis Tankers Announces M/T “Pyxis Karteria” Safely Exits the Strait of Hormuz

Maroussi, Greece – June 24, 2026 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: PXS) (the “Company” or “Pyxis Tankers”), an international shipping company, today provided an operational update regarding its MR product tanker, M/T “Pyxis Karteria”.

The M/T “Pyxis Karteria” safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 23, 2026 and is currently at the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. The vessel is proceeding in accordance with charterer’s instructions.

The vessel had been operating in the Persian Gulf during the recent regional disruption and remained safely employed throughout the period under its existing fixed-rate time charter. As previously disclosed, the M/T “Pyxis Karteria” is fixed on a 12-month time charter.

Valentios Valentis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Tankers, commented:

“We are pleased to report that the M/T Pyxis Karteria safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 23, 2026 and is currently at Fujairah. The safety of our crew and vessel has remained our highest priority throughout this period, and we are grateful for the professionalism of the crew, our technical managers and all parties involved. Importantly, the vessel remained fully employed under its existing fixed-rate time charter, demonstrating the cash flow visibility provided by our balanced chartering strategy.”

The Company continues to monitor regional developments and assess any potential implications for global shipping markets. Pyxis Tankers remains focused on safe operations, disciplined commercial execution and long-term shareholder value creation.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. currently owns a modern fleet of six mid-sized eco-vessels engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and dry-bulk commodities. The fleet consists of three MR product tankers, one Kamsarmax bulk carrier and controlling interests in two dry-bulk joint ventures that own a sister-ship Kamsarmax and an Ultramax vessel. The Company is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize its fleet of eco-efficient vessels due to its capital resources, competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and experienced management team whose interests are aligned with shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations, objectives, plans, strategies, future events or performance, vessel employment, market conditions, geopolitical developments, shipping market fundamentals and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.





Company Contact

Pyxis Tankers Inc.

K. Karamanli 59

Maroussi 15125, Greece

Tel: +30 210 638 0200, +1 917 291 7142

Email: ir@pyxistankers.com