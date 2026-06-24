2026 Election Ad Spending Set to Surge to $11.6 Billion, Surpassing 2024 Presidential Cycle

FullPAC Accelerating its Growth Strategy

to Capture Increasing Market Share

FullPAC (Nasdaq Reserved: GOTV) intends to become one of the first pure-play publicly traded vehicles in the rapidly growing U.S. election industry. It has 5,000+ clients and is seeking to accelerate revenue growth heading into the most expensive political advertising cycle in history.

The Market Opportunity: By the Numbers

$11.6B

Revised 2026 political ad spend projection (AdImpact, June 2026) (1)

Up from initial estimate of $10.8B — surpassing the $11.2B 2024 presidential cycle (1)

+46%

2026 ad spending vs. 2024 presidential cycle as of June 1st (1)

Current pace makes 2026 the most expensive political advertising cycle on record (1)

$755M

Major party committee & super PAC cash-on-hand, March 31, 2026 (1)

Up from $555M at same point in 2024 — a 36% increase in available war chests (1)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. ("FullPAC" or the "Company"), a nonpartisan, AI-powered campaign technology platform trusted by more than 5,000 U.S. political organizations, today released an update on its accelerating growth strategy as political advertising spending surges to fresh record highs ahead of the 2026 Midterms (1) .

According to AdImpact's Updated Political Projection Report (published June 11, 2026), total 2026 cycle ad spending has been revised upward from $10.8 billion to $11.6 billion — eclipsing both the 2022 midterm record of $8.9 billion and the $11.2 billion spent during the 2024 presidential cycle (1) . As of June 1, 2026, the current cycle is currently tracking 46% ahead of the 2024 presidential cycle at the same point in time — a blistering pace driven by record-setting races, surging party war chests, and an increasingly competitive electoral map (1) .





Source: AdImpact Updated Political Projections (2025 – 2026). Published June 11, 2026.

FullPAC: Accelerating Growth into a Record Cycle

FullPAC is actively implementing various growth initiatives intended to capitalize on the surging sector spend, and capture market share, including:

Onboarded more than 500 new campaigns and organizations in 2026 already, with dozens of new clients being added weekly.

Building out its sales force with experienced industry professionals to gain share of this record-setting marketplace. The Company recently hired a seasoned CRO, Hector Garcia, to lead this initiative.

Increasing its marketing and advertising budget (incorporating AI), with carefully calibrated ROI benchmarks, to boost its market penetration and volume of new business leads.

Sponsoring, and participating at, the political consultant sector’s top conferences to promote the Company’s stature and gain mindshare.

Deploying senior management to serve as keynote, panel discussion, and platform speakers, at important industry events to showcase its expertise and high value-added services model.

Retained a highly regarded PR firm to proactively elevate the Company’s prominence through conventional and social media placement and interaction.

Acquired Advocacy Lab, an AI-powered platform for political campaigns with hundreds of paying clients. This acquisition has already more-than paid for itself on a cash-on-cash basis (free cash flow exceeding purchase consideration).

To support these various robust marketing activities, the Company in 2026 closed $5.2 million in common-only equity financing by means of its Regulation A offering, with no options, convertible debt instruments, or preferred stock outstanding.

Its common stock Nasdaq listing targeted for summer 2026, under its reserved ticker "GOTV," subject to SEC effectiveness and Nasdaq approval.





A Structurally Recurring Revenue Model

Unlike one-time election vendors, FullPAC’s platform is designed to generate recurring revenue across the full political lifecycle: a campaign wins utilizing the GOTV Platform, transitions to the Company’s ongoing constituent communication as an elected official via Govt.com, and cycles back to re-election infrastructure — all utilizing FullPAC’s AI-powered platform.

With elections occurring across more than 90,000 local units of government in the United States, FullPAC’s model creates demand for our services across both on and off-year cycles.

Management Commentary

“We believe the data couldn’t be more clear: 2026 is poised to be the most expensive political advertising cycle in American history, and FullPAC is ideally positioned to capitalize on that growth (1) . We are implementing numerous growth initiatives intended to capture increasing market share and boost our prominence as an industry leader.

AdImpact just revised its full-cycle projection up to $11.6 billion – the industry’s already running 46% ahead of where the 2024 presidential cycle was at this same point (1) .

FullPAC is built for exactly this moment. We’re onboarding dozens of new clients every week, our acquisition of Advocacy Lab has already more than paid for itself, and we’re expanding our service offerings to provide campaigns with a bespoke, complete package for successful voter outreach.”

— Travis Trawick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, FullPAC, Inc.

(1) Source: AdImpact Updated Political Projections (2025–2026), published June 11, 2026.

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc.’s voter communication platform is utilized by leading political campaigns, advocacy organizations, nonprofits, government entities, and corporate issuers across America. Backed by leading institutional investors with a fourteen-year operating history, the Company’s AI-powered platform is built for compliance and offers a suite of tools including P2P text messaging, voice broadcasting, voter data, polling, creative services, and government communications.

Nonpartisan and data-driven, GOTV empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters, engage constituents at scale, and win elections. The Company aims to be the first exchange-listed, pure-play on the growth of U.S. election spending and is developing a widely distributed shareholder base through its qualified Regulation A offering.

Nasdaq has reserved FullPAC the ticker “GOTV” (“Get Out The Vote”) — an industry-defining phrase with more than a century of equity in American politics, and the foundational brand of the political technology sector. Learn more at GOTV.com.

FullPAC provides nonpartisan political technology infrastructure and does not endorse or advocate for any candidate or party.

Legal Disclaimer

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A PROSPECTUS AND THE OFFERING WILL BE MADE ONLY BY MEANS OF AN OFFERING CIRCULAR. AN OFFERING CIRCULAR ON FORM 1-A RELATING TO THE COMPANY’S SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC AND HAS BEEN QUALIFIED. THE SECURITIES OFFERED BY FULLPAC ARE HIGHLY SPECULATIVE. INVESTING IN SHARES OF FULLPAC INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISKS. THE INVESTMENT IS SUITABLE ONLY FOR PERSONS WHO CAN AFFORD TO LOSE THEIR ENTIRE INVESTMENT. NO PUBLIC MARKET CURRENTLY EXISTS FOR THE SECURITIES, AND IF A PUBLIC MARKET DEVELOPS FOLLOWING THE OFFERING, IT MAY NOT CONTINUE. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR MAY BE OBTAINED BY VISITING THE SEC'S WEBSITE AT SEC.GOV. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING RISK FACTORS RELATED TO THE OFFERING AND THE COMPANY, INCLUDING THOSE RELATED TO THE BUSINESS, GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, AND THE OFFERING IN GENERAL, CAN BE FOUND IN THE SECTION OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR ENTITLED "RISK FACTORS." INVESTORS AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE INVESTING AS THEY CONTAIN, OR WILL CONTAIN, IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE OFFERING.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of "forward-looking" terminology such as "aims," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "positioning," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding projected political spending levels and market growth rates; the Company's projected revenue growth; the Company's service-line and acquisition expansion plans; anticipated benefits from completed and contemplated acquisitions; projected operating leverage from AI integration and scale economics; the Company's proposed public listing on Nasdaq; anticipated client growth; recurring revenue from year-round government communications; and the Company's positioning within the U.S. election technology sector. Projections by third-party sources, including AdImpact are estimates and subject to revision. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions and the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled "Risk Factors." You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. They are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update them. See the Company's Offering Circular and other filings with the SEC for additional risk factor disclosures.

Media Contact: Jessica Starman, MBA | media@gotv.com

Investor Contact: IR@gotv.com | GOTV.com

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