Lead Real Estate Expands Luxury Residential and Extended-Stay Hospitality Footprint in Central Tokyo

TOKYO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Lead Real Estate" or "the Company"), a Tokyo-based developer of luxury residential and hospitality properties, today provided an update on two developments advancing in central Tokyo: Global Design Premium Ginza, a luxury residential building in the Ginza district, and ENT Terrace Shinjuku Gyoen Premium, the next hotel in the Company's growing ENT TERRACE extended-stay series.

Global Design Premium Ginza

Construction of Global Design Premium Ginza is scheduled to begin this fall. Located in Ginza, one of Tokyo's most prominent commercial and luxury retail districts, the building is planned with one basement floor and nine above-ground floors.

The residences are being developed with luxury brand interior design, positioning the property within the premium end of central Tokyo's residential market. The project reflects the design-led approach at the center of Lead Real Estate's residential work.





Exterior Design of Global Design Premium Ginza

ENT Terrace Shinjuku Gyoen Premium

ENT Terrace Shinjuku Gyoen Premium is scheduled to complete construction at the end of November and will become the fifth ENT TERRACE hotel in Tokyo, following ENT TERRACE Asakusabashi. Themed around the idea of a family vacation, the series offers apartment-style hotels with in-room kitchens, suited to medium- and long-term stays by international travelers, families, and groups.

ENT TERRACE properties are designed as simple, comfortable spaces using natural materials and calming tones. The Shinjuku Gyoen location brings that concept to one of central Tokyo's area known for its residential character and access to green space.





A Broader Real Estate Expansion

The two projects sit within Lead Real Estate's wider expansion across luxury residential and hospitality in the Tokyo metropolitan area. The Company's approach centers on securing locations with sustained demand and developing each property with an emphasis on quality and operational discipline. .

"LRE remains committed to creating buildings with impressive design and strong functionality, structures that are intended to remain relevant over time," said Eiji Nagahara, President and Representative Director of Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. "Through our continued dedication to quality, we continue to maintain the confidence of our clients and partners."

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd





Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. The Company also operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment units in Japan and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

About ENT TERRACE





ENT TERRACE is an extended-stay hotel brand operated by Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. Launched in 2019 with a guesthouse in Komagome, the brand has expanded to include apartment hotels in Asakusa (2022), Akihabara (2023), Ginza (2024), and Asakusabashi (2025). ENT TERRACE properties are designed for longer stays, emphasizing comfort, privacy, and a residential atmosphere. For more information, please visit https://ent-terrace.com/en/.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

Ken Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Email: k-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

Tel: +81 3-5784-5127

AUM Advisors

Crocker Coulson

Email: crocker.coulson@aummedia.org

Tel: (646) 652-7185

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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