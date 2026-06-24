Nufarm to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on 25 June 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufarm Limited (ASX: NUF), a global crop protection and seed technologies company today announced that Rico Christensen (Chief Executive), will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 25th, 2026.

DATE: June 25th

TIME: 4:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

1H26 underlying NPAT +35% y/y to A$52 million. FY26 Outlook for uEBITDA and Leverage reaffirmed 1 .

. Crop Protection improvement in gross margin reflecting product mix and cost focus.

Performance improvement program supporting margin and earnings growth in Europe Crop Protection.

Refocused Seeds strategy supporting growth in Hybrid Seeds and improved performance in Emerging Platforms.

Expansion of carinata oil offtake agreement with bp supporting the scale-up of the carinata program.

Strategy refresh focused on capital prioritisation and efficiency, including an additional $50 million in cost savings.

About Nufarm

Nufarm is a global crop protection and seed technologies company that helps farmers and businesses meet the global challenges of food, feed, fibre and sustainable fuel production. Nufarm brings its proven agility, innovation capabilities and partnerships to help its customers in a rapidly changing world. Established over 100 years ago, it is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:NUF) with its head office in Melbourne, Australia.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Nufarm Limited

Grant Saligari

General Manager Investor Relations and Corporate Development

grant.saligari@nufarm.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com

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1 As announced at Nufarm’s 1H26 result on 27 May 2026.