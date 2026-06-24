BiomX: Next-Gen Counter Drone Solutions will be Showcased by DFSL at ISC 2026

NETANYA, Israel, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary company DFSL Ltd. (“DFSL”) will showcase next-generation LADAR-based counter-drone and perimeter security solutions at ISC 2026.

DFSL’s proprietary Laser Radar (LADAR) platform, enhanced by on-sensor AI algorithms, delivers real-time detection, classification, and tracking of UAVs and ground intruders with approximately 99% accuracy in demanding real-world environments. Designed to minimize false alarms that plague conventional systems, DFSL’s technology is designed to provide a reliable “last line of detection” for high-stakes applications including counter-UAS defense, border/perimeter protection (“virtual fencing”), wide-area 360° surveillance, and critical infrastructure safeguarding.

“ISC 2026 is the perfect platform to demonstrate how DFSL’s battle-proven LADAR systems integrate seamlessly with BiomX’s broader company portfolio, which includes wholly-owned subsidiary Zorronet,” said Michael Oster, CEO of BiomX. “Together, these technologies create a powerful detect-analyze-respond chain that addresses the escalating drone threats facing defense forces, governments, and infrastructure operators worldwide. We are excited to showcase next-gen capabilities that deliver superior performance, lower operator fatigue, and faster response times.”

DFSL’s LADAR solutions have been deployed in operational and pilot settings across Israel, Africa, and major U.S. transportation infrastructure Backed by a strong patent portfolio and government-supported development (Israel Innovation Authority and EU programs), the technology builds on decades of Israeli defense expertise from founder Dr. Yaacov Frucht, a former senior research leader at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The showcase at ISC 2026 underscores BiomX’s accelerated buildout of an integrated defense technology portfolio positioned for growth in the expanding global counter-drone market and perimeter security sector.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc. is focused on acquiring and further developing technologies that identify, track, and counter physical threats across defense, security, critical infrastructure, and first-response sectors. The Company’s portfolio is built around the growing need for earlier and more accurate threat detection, particularly as UAVs and other autonomous systems play a larger role in defense and homeland security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards, and the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the NYSE American. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the Company may not regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards within the plan period or at all; the risk that the Company may not make progress consistent with its plan; the possibility that the Company’s common stock may be suspended from trading or delisted from the NYSE American; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital and to execute its business and strategic initiatives; the Company’s going concern qualification; and the other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 20, 2026, as well as the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Yair Ohayon

Yairo@biomx.com