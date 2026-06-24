Quantum X Labs Achieves Breakthrough with its First All-Optical Hemispherical Resonator Quantum Gyroscope

Eliminating Electrodes Marks a Major Step Toward Fully Optical, Electrically Isolated Inertial Sensors as Part of a Quantum Gyroscope

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X Labs” or the “Company”), an advanced quantum technologies company, today announced a major technological milestone: the successful demonstration of its first fully all-optical Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscope (HRG) in its lab. This breakthrough represents a fundamental shift in inertial sensing architecture, replacing traditional electrostatic actuation with a purely optical approach.

In this novel design, the HRG’s resonator flexural mode is both excited and measured using light alone. By eliminating conventional electrode-based capacitive excitation and readout, the system removes the need for electrostatic actuation electrodes entirely.

“This is a significant step forward for inertial sensing,” said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Quantum Technology Officer at Quantum X Labs. “By moving to an all-optical drive and readout, we simplify the resonator structure while opening the door to a new class of electrically isolated, high-performance sensors.”

Traditional HRGs rely on electrodes to induce and measure motion within the resonator. These components add complexity, introduce potential sources of noise and drift, and impose design constraints. Quantum X Labs’ optical approach addresses these challenges by:

Eliminating electrode structures from the resonator assembly

Reducing system complexity and potential failure points

Enabling intrinsic electrical isolation

Creating a pathway toward next-generation photonic inertial systems

The demonstration validates the feasibility of fully optical excitation and sensing in precision gyroscopes—an advancement that could have far-reaching implications for navigation systems in aerospace, defense, and autonomous platforms, particularly in environments where electromagnetic interference or electrical isolation is critical.

Quantum X Labs plans to continue refining the technology, with future work focused on potential joint ventures and cooperation for performance optimization, system integration, and scaling toward deployable inertial measurement units (IMUs) in aerospace, defense and other commercial applications.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

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Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com