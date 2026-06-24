Treasure Global Secures Exclusive Distribution and Maintenance Agreement for AI-Powered Social Listening Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company focused on AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation, today announced that its subsidiary, Tadaa Technologies Sdn Bhd (“Tadaa”), has entered into an exclusive distribution and maintenance agreement with Nervesis Sdn Bhd (“Nervesis”) for the AI-powered ZYGY Social Listening Platform, granting Tadaa exclusive rights to commercialize, deploy, and support the platform for government sector use cases across Malaysia.

The agreement marks a strategic expansion of Treasure Global’s AI commercialization roadmap and strengthens its position within Malaysia’s rapidly growing GovTech ecosystem. It also establishes a scalable foundation for potential recurring revenue generation through software subscriptions, enterprise deployment services, maintenance, and ongoing platform support.

Malaysia is advancing its digital transformation in the public sector, with increasing integration of AI across governance workflows, citizen engagement frameworks, and policy decision-making systems. According to the Ministry of Digital, over 373,000 civil servants have utilized AI-enabled tools through the AI@Work initiative as of December 2025.

Under the agreement, Tadaa is appointed as the exclusive distributor and maintenance provider for government sector deployments of the ZYGY Social Listening Platform in Malaysia. The Company will oversee commercialization, distribution, deployment, implementation, training, and lifecycle support for public-sector clients, while Nervesis continues to lead platform innovation, engineering development, and feature expansion.

“This agreement accelerates our expansion into high-growth enterprise AI and GovTech markets,” said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.

“The exclusive rights to distribute and maintain this platform position us at the center of growing demand for AI-driven intelligence solutions across government organizations. We see strong potential to build a recurring revenue base through scalable subscriptions, implementation services, training, and long-term platform support as adoption expands.”

The collaboration aligns with Malaysia’s national digital governance strategy and reinforces the Company’s role in enabling next-generation AI adoption across public-sector institutions.

This partnership further advances Treasure Global’s transformation into an AI-driven enterprise solutions provider and expands its addressable market beyond consumer platforms into high-value enterprise and government applications across Southeast Asia.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 31, 2026, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org