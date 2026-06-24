Timbers Captiva Club & Residences Opens Reservations at South Seas, Introducing Captiva’s First New Residential Offering in More Than 30 Years

CAPTIVA, Fla., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbers Resorts announces the opening of reservations for Timbers Captiva Club & Residences (Timbers Captiva), a new luxury residential offering located within the iconic South Seas resort on Captiva Island, Florida. Timbers Captiva will span 12 acres, including over 1,000 feet of breathtaking shoreline, marking the first new residential offering on Captiva in more than three decades.



“With Timbers Captiva Club & Residences, we were able to thoughtfully create something that honors the legacy and authenticity of Captiva Island while offering an unparalleled residential experience for generations to come,” said Greg Spencer, CEO of Timbers Resorts and President of South Seas. “Opportunities for new luxury developments on Captiva are limited, which makes this project unique, not only due to its location, but because of the responsibility that comes with building in a place with such a deep history and emotional connection for so many people, including myself. We feel like this property will be a perfect complement to our exceptional Timbers Collection portfolio.”

Timbers Captiva Club & Residences is anticipated to break ground early 2027.

The Residential Offering

The 84 luxury residences offer ownership opportunities available through both whole and fractional ownership models. Buyers looking for whole ownership can choose between five offerings ranging from three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom homes with 2,286 square feet to four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom homes with 3,693 square feet.

Designed with contemporary coastal architecture and interiors that express relaxed refinement, the residences feature expansive open floor plans with a choice of Gulf of Mexico, Pine Island Sound or Yacht Harbour Marina views. Interiors showcase gourmet kitchens with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances; natural stone countertops; 11-foot ceilings; spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs; multi-zone climate control systems; and for whole ownership residents, designer furniture packages are available.

Brought to life by MHK’s Architecture, with interiors by BLUR Workshop, Timbers Captiva blends the timeless charm of Old Florida with the elevated lifestyle for which Timbers Resorts is known for. Featuring 84 luxury three- and four-bedroom beachfront residences nestled within the 330-acre South Seas resort and surrounded by two-and-a-half miles of white-sand beaches, the community offers owners a rare opportunity to establish a lasting connection to one of Florida’s most beloved coastal destinations. Whole ownership residences are currently available by reservation with pricing starting from $4.93 million to $9.26 million USD.

For those seeking a more flexible ownership model, the Private Residence Club offers deeded 1/6th ownership interests in fully furnished three-bedroom residences, with pricing beginning at $850,000. Owners enjoy six weeks of guaranteed annual use, along with access to the full suite of resort amenities and owner services, including comprehensive professional management while not in residence.

The Club Offering and Amenities

All owners receive membership to the Ocean Club, providing access to amenities including a private clubhouse and owners lounge; beachfront infinity-edge pool and hot tubs; state-of-the-art fitness center; children’s programming; beach services; complimentary water sports equipment; as well as personalized concierge and optional housekeeping services. Residence ownership also includes gated access with 24-hour security; private parking with EV charging; and participation in the Timbers Reciprocity Program. Beyond the residences, owners will have access to South Seas’ broader collection of resort amenities including two fully serviced marinas; several dining experiences; golf; access to Captiva Landing waterpark (perfect for families); and more.

Timbers Captiva represents a generational opportunity to own within one of Florida’s most beloved coastal destinations, combining the intimacy of island life with the world-class service and amenities offered by Timbers Resorts.

“Buyers are drawn to Captiva Island not just for its natural beauty, but for its rich character and sense of community, and Timbers Captiva is set to become a meaningful part of the island’s next chapter while respecting everything that has made this destination so beloved for decades,” added John Fitzgerald, Chief Sales Officer for Timbers Resorts.

The Destination of South Seas in Captiva

South Seas, located on the northern tip of Captiva Island along Florida’s Gulf Coast, is a premier island resort destination celebrated for its pristine beaches, natural beauty, and laid-back coastal charm. South Seas offers visitors a unique blend of luxury accommodations, outdoor recreation, and immersive nature experiences. Guests can enjoy world-class shelling, boating, fishing, kayaking, and wildlife viewing, while taking in breathtaking sunsets and the island’s unspoiled landscapes. Following extensive revitalization efforts, South Seas continues to honor Captiva’s rich history and relaxed island spirit, making it an ideal destination for families, couples, and travelers seeking an authentic Florida island escape.

Captiva Island

Captiva offers a quintessential Old Florida experience, where white-sand beaches, spectacular sunsets, and world-renowned shelling help create lasting memories for all. The island also serves as a gateway to a collection of charming neighboring destinations, including Cabbage Key, Useppa Island, North Captiva, and Boca Grande, each offering its own unique character and sense of discovery. Whether arriving by boat for a waterfront lunch at the legendary Cabbage Key Inn, exploring secluded beaches, or simply enjoying the region’s rich wildlife and breathtaking scenery, buyers and visitors are drawn to the sense of joy, freedom, and connection that defines the Captiva area. Together, these islands create an idyllic coastal playground where adventure, relaxation, and authentic Florida charm come together in perfect harmony.

For more information, visit timberscaptiva.com or contact 855.939.5884



About Timbers Resorts

Timbers Resorts has been a pioneer in luxury real estate and private residence clubs for over 25 years with a collection of award-winning boutique hotels, residential clubs, and luxury resorts in destinations ranging from the Colorado Rockies to Hawaii to Tuscany, and beyond. Each of Timbers’ world-class resorts, clubs and hotels is a reflection of its legendary setting and inspired by the local architecture, culture and lifestyle. From turnkey ownership to custom-curated experiences with personalized guides, Timbers creates effortless lifestyles for owners and guests that last generations.

Contact: timberscaptiva@quinn.pr

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