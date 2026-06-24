SkySafe and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Extend Partnership, Setting New Standard for Drone Detection and Airspace Intelligence

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkySafe , the leader in drone detection and airspace intelligence, today announced a two-year contract extension with the University of Illinois Police Department (UIPD). This expansion deepens a partnership that has transformed how the university manages drone detection and airspace intelligence across one of the country's most complex public safety environments.

The renewal follows a landmark year for UIPD's airspace intelligence program. Before SkySafe, the department experienced four to six drone incursions per game at Memorial Stadium, the university’s on-campus football stadium. After implementing SkySafe's platform, the department reduced unauthorized drone activity to a single incursion requiring contact during the entire 2025 football season. UIPD attributed this to a combination of real-time drone detection, streamlined officer coordination, and public communication that the airspace over campus is actively monitored.

"The University of Illinois has built one of the most sophisticated campus airspace programs in the country, and the results speak for themselves," said Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer at SkySafe. "This renewal reflects what happens when a security organization stops viewing drone activity as an occasional nuisance and starts treating it as a persistent operational domain that requires visibility, process, and accountability. We're proud to continue supporting UIPD as they set the standard for what proactive airspace management looks like."

As drone activity increases around campuses, stadiums, and major public events, security teams are under growing pressure to detect, analyze, and act on unauthorized drone activity in real time. The University of Illinois oversees one of the most demanding public safety environments in higher education. The campus serves more than 60,000 students and faculty, includes a commercial airport and protected research facilities, and year-round hosts large scale events such as football games, marathons, and large public celebrations. Before deploying SkySafe, UIPD had a highly-manual process on game days. Officers attempted to visually track drones from windows and observation posts while coordinating over radio, often deploying 10 to 15 officers per incident without success. Today, most incidents are resolved by one or two officers using real-time operator location data delivered directly to the command post.

"SkySafe has become a core part of how we run event security and protect our campus," said UIPD Police Captain Joe McCullough. “Before SkySafe, a single drone incident during a football game could pull a dozen officers off their assignments for the better part of a quarter. Now we resolve most incidents in minutes with one or two officers. Going from four to six drone incursions per game to just one across an entire football season shows the power of accountability. When operators know they can be tracked, illegal drone activity declines.”

A defining moment in the program came when SkySafe detected a drone operating over a university sporting event and identified the operator from an off-site location. Officers were able to respond directly to the launch point, verify the drone involved, and document flight activity that ultimately supported enforcement action. The incident demonstrated the value of moving beyond simple detection to establishing accountability, providing the evidence needed to connect drone activity to the individual responsible.

The renewed contract will continue to support UIPD's integrated command center operations, including real-time drone detection across Memorial Stadium, campus research and residential areas, the university airport, and major outdoor events. Beyond its own campus, UIPD now extends airspace intelligence support at the request of neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Learn more about SkySafe and UIPD’s partnership here .

About SkySafe

SkySafe is the leader in drone detection and airspace intelligence, delivering unmatched visibility into drone activity. As the only company offering advanced drone detection, deep analytics, and forensics, SkySafe enables organizations to detect, analyze, and act on drone activity with precision in real-time. Its cloud-based SaaS platform provides comprehensive drone data, helping distinguish between authorized drones and potential threats. By transforming complex drone data into actionable insight, SkySafe empowers organizations to act with clarity and confidence and provides the airspace intelligence needed for smarter decision-making and safer skies.