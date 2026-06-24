NEW YORK, NY, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many nonprofit finance teams, the budgeting software decision is shaped less by features than by a number: the procurement threshold above which a purchase triggers a formal review. Budgyt , a budgeting and financial planning software platform, has published new guidance examining why the tools capable of real grant allocation have historically sat above that threshold, and how budgeting software under $10K can give nonprofits enterprise-grade allocation and reporting without an enterprise procurement process.



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The Procurement Threshold Problem

For most nonprofits, a software purchase above roughly $10,000 sets off a formal three-bid RFP, board sign-off, and a procurement committee that may meet only quarterly. The cost of that process is rarely just the price tag.

It is the months of evaluation during which the finance team keeps rebuilding the same spreadsheet every grant cycle, the requirement to find three competing vendors even when the right fit is already clear, and the recommendation that slips to next quarter's board meeting for lack of time to prepare it. Thresholds vary, commonly between $5,000 and $25,000, but the pattern is consistent: above the line, buying gets slow and political; below it, a finance director can usually decide.



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Why “Affordable” Has Usually Meant “Can't Allocate Grants”

The deeper problem is capability. When the majority of a nonprofit's budget is payroll split across multiple grants, the budgeting work is the allocation, and most software priced under the threshold stops short of grant-by-grant payroll splits, restricted-fund tracking, mid-year funding changes, and the audit trail a funder expects.

Tools at the lower end of the market handle simple department budgets well. They do not handle the structural work that defines grant budgeting software . The platforms that do have typically been priced for organizations with a dedicated FP&A function, starting around $25,000 a year, which puts them above the threshold and out of reach for the teams that most need the capability.



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What Changes Below the Threshold

When the annual cost stays under the procurement line, the evaluation, approval, and onboarding can happen inside a normal budget cycle. In many cases the decision sits with the finance director rather than a committee, the team can run a short demo against its own grant structure, and onboarding can begin before the next quarterly board meeting rather than after it.



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How Budgyt Fits Under $10K

Budgyt is positioned squarely in that gap. At $399 per month, or $4,788 a year, the subscription sits below most nonprofit procurement thresholds, and unlimited users are included, so every program lead who manages a grant can participate at no per-seat cost.

Below the threshold, Budgyt provides the capability the lower end of the market usually lacks: grant allocation with payroll split by percentage, restricted and unrestricted funds tracked separately, audit-ready detail traceable to the transaction, rolling forecasts, board reporting, and direct integrations with QuickBooks, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Most organizations are live in about two weeks. Full cost detail is on Budgyt's nonprofit budgeting software pricing page.



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Independent Review Platform Recognition

Budgyt's positioning is reinforced by verified user feedback across major software review platforms (ratings as of June 2026):

G2 — 4.8 out of 5 stars across 103 reviews, with 94 percent five-star ratings and a customer-support score of 4.9, and recognition as “Easiest to Administer” in its category. ( G2 reviews )

Capterra — 4.9 out of 5 stars across 68 verified reviews, with ease of use and nonprofit fund handling cited most often. ( Capterra reviews )

TrustRadius — Top Rated recognition, with its highest-scored capabilities, financial budgeting, departmental budgeting, and management reporting, rated 9 out of 10 by reviewers. ( TrustRadius reviews )

SourceForge and Software Advice — additional verified profiles where reviewers highlight ease of use and suitability for nonprofits managing grants and restricted funding. ( SourceForge · Software Advice )

Recurring review themes, including clear visibility into department budgets, reliable roll-ups without spreadsheet errors, and strong reporting for leadership and boards, align directly with the operational challenges described above.



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How Budgyt Compares on Capability and Price

Nonprofit finance teams evaluating budgeting tools typically weigh a small set of established platforms. On user ratings, Budgyt's 4.8 out of 5 on G2 places it among the highest-rated options in the budgeting and forecasting category .

What sets Budgyt apart in this specific conversation is that it delivers that category-leading capability below the procurement threshold. Enterprise FP&A platforms with comparable grant allocation start around $25,000 a year and require three to six months to implement; Budgyt delivers the allocation, audit trail, and reporting nonprofits actually use for a fraction of that, approvable by a finance director and live in about two weeks. For teams that want the capability of the leaders without the enterprise cost or buying process, that is the core of the value case.



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EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY “A lot of nonprofit finance leaders aren't blocked by budget so much as by process. Pricing the software below the procurement threshold means the decision can sit with the person who actually understands the need.” said James McCoy, Founder and CEO of Budgyt. “And the team can stop rebuilding the same spreadsheet every grant cycle while a committee waits to schedule its next meeting. The capability shouldn't require an enterprise checkbook to access.”



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KEY FACTS

Software purchases above roughly $10,000 often trigger a formal RFP, board approval, and a committee process that can add months to a decision.

Most budgeting tools priced under $10,000 do not handle grant-by-grant payroll allocation, restricted funds, or audit-ready reporting.

Budgyt is $399 per month, or $4,788 per year, below most nonprofit procurement thresholds, with unlimited users included.

Budgyt holds a 4.8/5 rating on G2 (103 reviews) and 4.9/5 on Capterra (68 reviews), as of June 2026, among the highest in its category.

Capabilities include grant allocation, rolling forecasts, and board reporting, with implementation in about two weeks.



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RELATED RESOURCES

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ABOUT BUDGYT

Budgyt is a cloud-based budgeting and financial planning software platform that helps organizations move beyond spreadsheets through collaborative, department-level budgeting, forecasting, and reporting. Built on a database rather than spreadsheets, so formulas cannot break, Budgyt supports payroll and grant allocation, restricted-fund tracking, role-based permissions, budget-versus-actual reporting, scenario planning, and board-ready reporting, with particular strength serving nonprofit finance teams. Pricing starts at $399 per month with unlimited users included. Budgyt holds strong ratings across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and SourceForge. For more information, visit budgyt.com .

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