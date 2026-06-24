Traliant Strengthens Executive Team with New Chief Product & Technology Officer and Sales Leaders

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, the expert HR compliance partner that manages the human side of risk, today announced the appointments of David Ashman as Chief Product & Technology Officer and Geoff Price as Senior Vice President of Sales. Together, the executives bring deep experience scaling SaaS, enterprise technology, learning platforms and high-performing customer-facing organizations as Traliant accelerates its next phase of growth.

The appointments come as Traliant expands beyond traditional compliance training to help organizations build workforce competency, reduce employee-driven risk and deliver more engaging, measurable and defensible HR compliance programs.

As Chief Product & Technology Officer, Ashman will lead Traliant’s product and technology strategy, with a focus on platform scalability, AI-enabled innovation, customer experience and the continued evolution of Traliant’s solutions portfolio. He brings more than two decades of experience leading high-performing product and engineering teams across SaaS, enterprise technology, cloud platforms and AI-driven innovation. Throughout his career, Ashman has helped scale technology organizations, modernize platforms and deliver customer-focused solutions at companies including Interfolio/Elsevier, Capital One, Teaching Strategies and Blackboard.

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Price will lead Traliant’s sales organization and help expand adoption of the company’s HR compliance solutions across mid-market and enterprise organizations. He brings extensive experience building and leading enterprise sales teams in the learning technology and SaaS markets, including prior leadership at Absorb Software, where he served as SVP of Sales.

“At Traliant, we are building the future of HR compliance – helping organizations mitigate human risk and create better workplaces,” said Evan Kramer, CEO of Traliant. “David and Geoff bring the product, technology and commercial leadership we need to scale that vision because they understand that the next generation of HR compliance depends on partners that go beyond check-the-box training to build lasting competencies.”

Additionally, Shawna Tucker is joining the Traliant team as Vice President of Sales, reporting to Geoff and leading Traliant’s Enterprise Sales organization. Shawna brings a strong track record of enterprise sales leadership, team development, and customer partnership.

The additions further strengthen Traliant’s leadership team as organizations face rising complexity across workplace regulations, distributed workforces, employee behavior risks and audit-readiness expectations. Traliant’s platform combines proficiency assurance, legal reliability, right-size solutions and always-on risk mitigation to help HR and compliance leaders deliver programs that are easier to manage, more engaging for employees and more defensible for the business.

To learn more, visit: https://www.traliant.com/

About Traliant

Traliant is the expert HR compliance partner that helps reduce people-related risk by reinforcing better employee behavior and ensuring HR compliance. Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant uniquely provides engaging, entertainment-quality content that builds proficiency and is complemented by Traliant’s legal expertise and always-on support, with flexible, right-sized solutions for companies of all sizes and industries.

Its solutions include award-winning compliance training, microlearning, policy and handbook services, analytics and continuous learning experiences designed to support always-on HR compliance to mitigate risk. Backed by PSG and recognized on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years, Traliant continues to shape the future of HR compliance and workforce readiness.

Media Contact

Reagan Bennett

Traliant@v2comms.com