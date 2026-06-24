Arteris Technology Licensed by SiEngine for Next-Generation Automotive SoCs

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, today announced that SiEngine Technology has licensed Arteris FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP for its next-generation automotive SoC platform, which specializes in intelligent cockpit, advanced driver assistance applications, and AI cockpit-drive fusion solution.

SiEngine selected Arteris NoC IP to serve as the on-chip communication backbone for its latest automotive designs as it helps address increasing SoC complexity, while supporting automotive functional safety requirements. The agreement marks the next phase of SiEngine’s adoption of FlexNoC, building on several generations of successful automotive chips that have been developed with Arteris solutions for their proven reliability and performance.

As automotive architectures become increasingly software-defined and compute-intensive, automotive semiconductor companies face growing challenges related to on-chip data movement, routing congestion, functional safety, and system scalability. FlexNoC 5 provides physically aware, silicon-proven NoC interconnect IP designed to improve performance, lower energy use, reduce congestion, accelerate timing closure, and support ISO 26262 functional safety objectives for advanced automotive systems.

“SiEngine has successfully used Arteris technology across multiple generations of automotive chips, and their NoC IP continues to provide the performance, reliability, and functional safety capabilities required for our newest automotive platforms,” said Devin Jiang, vice president of SiEngine Technology. “Its broadly silicon proven architecture, integrated safety mechanisms, and ability to reduce on-chip congestion while improving system performance made FlexNoC the right choice for our next-generation intelligent cockpit and driver assistance applications.”

SiEngine is a leading Chinese provider of automotive-grade and industrial SoCs, delivering solutions spanning intelligent cockpit, autonomous driving, and edge intelligence applications. The company has emerged as one of China’s leading domestic automotive chip suppliers, with strong adoption in passenger vehicle intelligent cockpit systems.

“We are pleased to expand our long-term collaboration with SiEngine as it continues advancing next-generation automotive semiconductor systems,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “Modern automotive SoCs demand increasingly sophisticated on-chip connectivity capable of delivering high bandwidth, low latency, low power, functional safety, and efficient system integration, and our technology is designed to help automotive semiconductor leaders like SiEngine manage this growing complexity.”

Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP enables engineering teams to optimize power, performance, and area efficiency, while supporting advanced automotive architectures including infotainment, ADAS, centralized compute, and software-defined vehicle platforms. Learn more at arteris.com/automotive.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation, and hardware security assurance methodologies and tools. These capabilities are used by leading technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

About SiEngine Technology

SiEngine Technology is a leading provider of high-performance automotive-grade and industrial chips. It is among the first domestic chip companies in China to achieve full-stack SoC coverage from intelligent cockpit to autonomous driving. In 2025, it ranked first in domestic cockpit chip shipments for passenger vehicles priced under RMB 400,000. SiEngine is extending its core technologies into industrial robotics and embodied intelligence, aiming to become a core engine of the edge intelligence ecosystem based on automotive-grade chip foundations.

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