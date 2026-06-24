Sprout Social Expands Snapchat Integration, Giving Brands a More Direct Line to Highly Engaged Audiences

The new integration allows brands to seamlessly plan, schedule, and automatically publish to Snapchat directly from Sprout’s AI-powered Social Intelligence Platform.

Social teams can now better leverage Snapchat’s unique high-attention environment to drive organic discovery and cultivate long-term brand affinity.

This milestone launch will be featured today during an exclusive panel hosted by Snapchat at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.



CANNES, France, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), a leading AI-powered Social Intelligence Platform, today announced the launch of its Snapchat publishing integration. Now available to all customers, the integration enables brands to plan, schedule, and automatically publish Stories and Spotlights directly to Snapchat from Sprout’s platform, strengthening omnichannel execution and expanding reach into one of social media’s most engaged audiences. This milestone launch will be featured at an exclusive panel hosted by Snapchat today at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Driven by frequent, intentional engagement, younger audiences open Snapchat over 30 times a day on average , creating a high-attention environment between brands and a sought-after audience. The new integration offers a more seamless way for brands to connect with engaged communities through Snapchat’s core formats. Spotlight drives algorithm-powered discovery of entertaining short-form content, while Stories enable the candid, time-sensitive storytelling that builds deep familiarity and long-term affinity.

"To stay ahead, brands need the infrastructure to show up consistently where their audience's attention lives, without sacrificing efficiency," said Scott Morris, Chief Marketing Officer at Sprout Social. “Snapchat offers brands a unique opportunity to build familiarity within highly engaged communities while also reaching new audiences in moments of discovery. By bringing Snapchat publishing directly into Sprout, we are helping to remove workflow complexity and supporting brands in maintaining a consistent presence across both of those dynamics. That combination of sustained connection and expanded reach helps turn attention into meaningful business impact.”

“As the relationship between brands and consumers becomes increasingly dynamic, marketers need new ways to create meaningful connections at scale. We believe the future belongs to brands that earn attention through creativity and cultural relevance, not interruption,” said Grace Kao, CMO, Snap Inc. “Our partnership with Sprout Social is rooted in that vision, helping marketers build stronger relationships with their audiences and drive long-term business impact.”

This expanded partnership follows a recent integration of Snapchat to Sprout Social Influencer Marketing. The full suite of capabilities with Snapchat now position marketers to:

Streamline Cross-Channel Publishing: Create, schedule, and manage Snapchat Stories and Spotlights directly within Sprout’s central calendar, eliminating the platform shuffle.

Create, schedule, and manage Snapchat Stories and Spotlights directly within Sprout’s central calendar, eliminating the platform shuffle. Scale Content Efficiency: Maintain a consistent 24/7 presence with advanced scheduling while leveraging Sprout AI to accelerate production and variations.

Maintain a consistent 24/7 presence with advanced scheduling while leveraging Sprout AI to accelerate production and variations. Optimize Creator Partnerships: Use Snapchat audience insights, Public Stories, and Spotlight data to find and activate the right creators to drive results for your brand.



In celebration of the launch, Sprout Social CMO Scott Morris and Snapchat CMO Grace Kao will speak at an exclusive fireside chat today at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The discussion will explore how brands can earn attention and build meaningful presence on Snapchat, and how the new Sprout Social integration supports more consistent and efficient storytelling at scale.

To learn more about the integration, please visit: sproutsocial.com/integrations/snapchat/

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a leading AI-powered Social Intelligence Platform, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Powered by Trellis, Sprout’s proprietary AI agent, the platform is designed to transform real-time social media signals into actionable insights that drive business forward. Consistently recognized as a top software by G2 , Sprout enables brands to deliver smarter, faster business impact through a suite of solutions including comprehensive publishing and engagement, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy and predictive media intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

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