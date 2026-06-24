Caregivers in Crisis: New Survey from Aeroflow Urology Reveals 77% of Caregivers are Drowning in Costs as Out-of-Pocket Expenses Reach a Breaking Point

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Urology , a nationwide provider of incontinence care supplies through insurance, announced today the results of a proprietary survey that uncovers the financial toll and mental health implications for caregiving, and the lack of access to resources and support.

By 2030, projections indicate that in 26 states, at least 20% of the population will be 65 years or older, creating an even greater demand for caregivers as more than 62% of individuals over the age of 65 have more than three chronic conditions. This increase, coupled with ongoing cuts to programs like Medicaid that provide critical support for caregivers and those they care for, is creating a landscape where caregivers are under immense financial strain that causes more severe repercussions.

To gain a better understanding of where caregivers are struggling, Aeroflow Urology conducted a third-party administered survey in April 2026 that polled more than 1,000 Americans who are providing regular, unpaid care and assistance to someone due to a disability, medical condition or older age.

The survey uncovered a hidden crisis is on the rise with caregivers across the nation experiencing long-term financial and emotional strain. The results found caregivers are unsupported and unfunded. The permanent lifestyle many Americans find themselves in as a sole caregiver brings sustained responsibility, leading to cumulative strain physically, emotionally and financially.

Survey results found:

73% of caregivers are providing care for more than 5 years.

77% of respondents have been financially overwhelmed by the cost of caregiving.

More than half (57%) have had to reduce hours at work due to caregiving.

1 out of 4 caregivers spend more than $500 a month on caregiving supplies.

More than half (57%) of caregivers report their loved one has suffered from a more severe complication due to not having enough resources or assistance.

More than half (55%) of caregivers shared additional insurance coverage would ease caregiving burden, while (70%) report additional financial assistance would improve their caregiving ability.

89% of caregivers wish more assistance and resources were provided by their doctors.





“We know that caregiver burnout isn't just an emotional issue. Caregiver burnout can contribute to poorer patient care, increased complications, and higher overall healthcare utilization. Meaning that it costs the system more in the end when we don't put those resources in at the beginning of care as a preventative approach,” said Aleece Fosnight SPAS, PA-C, CSC-S, CSE, NCMP Medical Advisor at Aeroflow Urology .

The survey results also detail the greater consequences of the financial strain with caregiving and the lack of assistance available for families by healthcare organizations. Three out four respondents report their mental health has been negatively impacted since caregiving, with 90% of caregivers experiencing stress, anxiety or depression. Outside of the financial stress of providing care, around two-thirds of respondents share how a lack of personal time and self care is the biggest emotional strain.

“Caregiving is the ultimate, often invisible, sacrifice that serves as the backbone of American healthcare. These results indicate the country is failing our caregivers, and that true financial and systemic support is crucial to preventing more severe complications,” said Mica Phillips, VP of Aeroflow Urology. “At Aeroflow, we’re constantly looking for ways to increase access to resources and critical care products for caregivers and their loved ones, and these results only fuel our mission to continue advocating for changes that improve the health outcomes for individuals and families across the country.”

For more details on the survey findings and to access educational resources, please click here .

About Aeroflow Urology

Aeroflow Urology, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Health, is a nationwide provider of urological supplies that has helped over 2 million patients verify their insurance coverage. Dedicated to improving quality of life, Aeroflow offers a wide range of high-quality products tailored to individuals’ unique needs. With over 20,000 reviews from Google users averaging 4.9 stars, the company is recognized for its compassionate care and exceptional customer service—setting a new standard in a traditionally stagnant industry. To learn more about Aeroflow Urology and how to qualify for supplies through insurance, visit aeroflowurology.com.