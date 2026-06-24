Neptune Aviation Takes Delivery of First A319, Launching Next-Generation Airtanker Program

Aviation Maintenance Firm Commercial Jet will modify aircraft into aerial firefighting airtanker at its Dothan, AL facility

Neptune’s first A319 airtanker expected to be operational for the 2028 wildfire season

MISSOULA, Mont., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Aviation Services, a leader in aerial firefighting and aviation services, has taken delivery of its first Airbus A319. This marks a major milestone for Neptune, which will be the first to use the A319 for wildland firefighting, expanding its current fleet of BAe 146s that have protected communities around the world from wildfire for the past decade. Neptune’s new A319 was delivered to Commercial Jet’s 400,000-square-foot maintenance facility located in Dothan, Alabama. Commercial Jet will perform the modifications on the A319 as Neptune readies it to begin battling wildfires in 2028.

“The acquisition of our first A319 is a pivotal moment for our organization and the wildland firefighting industry,” said Nic Lynn, Vice President of Operations at Neptune Aviation. “The upgrade of our airtanker fleet is fully underway. We have a physical aircraft available that we can convert for aerial firefighting. Our team can start performing test flights, and we can start zeroing in on completing the modifications that must be made to have the aircraft ready for 2028.”

Neptune selected the A319 after more than two years of evaluating aircraft based on retardant and fuel capacity, availability for purchase, long-term serviceability, and other factors. Converting to the A319 will increase retardant capacity to a minimum of 4,500 gallons, compared to the BAe 146’s maximum of 3,000 gallons. The A319 also carries more fuel, reducing the need for frequent reloads and increasing time over active fires. Its faster cruise speed also means quicker response times, getting retardant on target when every minute counts.

Neptune partnered with the France-based engineering firm Aerotec & Concept (An Expleo Company) when it began the project. Aerotec & Concept designed the modifications for the aircraft, which will be implemented by Commercial Jet at its Alabama facility.

"The arrival of our first A319 culminates years of planning within Neptune and collaboration with valued partners to ensure we remain at the forefront of aerial firefighting. As wildfire threats grow in size and complexity, we are investing in the next generation of airtankers to continue to deliver the capabilities expected by our agency partners and the communities we protect. This marks a significant milestone as we work toward adding the A319 to our fleet," said Jennifer Draughon, President of Neptune Aviation.

As part of the A320 family, the A319 is equipped with advanced avionics, featuring a revolutionary fly-by-wire (FBW) flight control system. The FBW system uses computers to process pilot inputs and then sends electrical signals to control the aircraft’s flight surfaces, ensuring the desired flight path. These capabilities enhance safety, reliability, and maneuverability, while reducing weight by eliminating traditional cables, pulleys, and rods.

Neptune recently completed its Critical Design Review of the A319. All major design decisions are finalized, and engineers are beginning to develop manufacturing drawings. Neptune will perform test flights in the coming weeks and expects Commercial Jet to complete modifications of the aircraft within 18 months, putting Neptune on track for the 2028 wildfire season.

For more information about Neptune Aviation Services and its airtanker operations, visit www.neptuneaviation.com.

About Neptune Aviation Services

Neptune Aviation Services is based in Missoula, Montana. Neptune serves an expanding customer base offering aircraft maintenance, avionics, nondestructive testing, machine shop services, training, inspections and certifications, and fixed-base operations. As the primary provider of aerial firefighting services to the United States Forest Service for more than 30 years, Neptune Aviation is known for its aviation industry experience, expertise, and reliability.

Neptune Aviation employs more than 240 dedicated, hard-working, and talented individuals. For more information, visit www.neptuneaviation.com.

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