Fortinet Appoints Public Sector Leader and Tech Executive Derek Kan to Its Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (Nasdaq: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the appointment of Derek Kan to its board of directors, contributing his deep expertise in scaling technology businesses, deploying AI, and governing large-scale, capital-intensive operations across the public and private sectors.

Derek is a seasoned public-company board member, senior executive, and company builder. His appointment further strengthens Fortinet's board with distinguished leadership experience across technology innovation and public policy.

“Derek brings a powerful combination of technology leadership, AI deployment experience, and public-sector governance to Fortinet’s board,” said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of Fortinet. “As cybersecurity becomes increasingly central to enterprise and national security, Derek’s background navigating complex regulatory environments, overseeing critical infrastructure, and driving technology transformation at scale will be an invaluable asset.”

“Cybersecurity sits at the intersection of technology, policy, and national security, and Fortinet is a clear leader in that space,” said Derek Kan. “I’ve spent my career operating at this intersection, deploying AI at scale, and navigating the regulatory and policy environments that shape how technology gets built and adopted. I look forward to working with Fortinet’s board and leadership team as cybersecurity becomes a foundational infrastructure challenge of the AI era.”

Derek most recently served as an executive at Shopify following the 2022 acquisition of his company, Deliverr, for $2.4 billion, holding vice president roles across global customer support, business operations, and global marketing, where he led enterprise-wide AI deployment across customer experience and operations. He currently serves as an advisor to Shopify and as a senior advisor at Duration Capital. Serving in a variety of senior roles, Derek has been nominated by three presidents and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on four separate occasions. Earlier in his career, he served as deputy director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, where he managed the federal government’s more than $4 trillion budget. As the U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation, the department’s third-highest-ranking official, Derek oversaw national transportation policy and regulatory frameworks for emerging technologies, including autonomous vehicles. He also served on Amtrak’s board of directors, helping govern the largest capital investment plan in the organization’s history.

Derek also serves on the boards of Toll Brothers, Globe Life Insurance Inc, and Oklo Inc, and as vice chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors. Derek holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he graduated as an Arjay Miller Scholar.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Nearly a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

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Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact: Stephanie Lira

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

pr@fortinet.com Anthony Luscri

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

investors@fortinet.com Sarah Goodwin

Fortinet, Inc.

408-832-1428

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