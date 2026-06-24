ESO Launches Prehospital Intelligence™ to Reduce Length of Stay and Strengthen EMS-Hospital Collaboration

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO Solutions, Inc. (“ESO”), a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, today announced the launch of ESO Prehospital Intelligence™ , the industry’s only solution that connects real-time EMS data and prehospital predictions across the emergency care continuum, giving teams on both sides of the ED door the information to act before a patient arrives.

The emergency care system has a coordination gap. EMS crews deliver care and make routing decisions without learning what happens to their patients downstream, and hospitals receive those patients without the predictive insights needed to better prepare, prioritize and plan ahead. The decisions that strain system capacity and shape length of stay are usually made too late—after the patient arrives and the patient workup is already underway. Tools available today can quickly move EMS data to the hospital but stop upon arrival, leaving teams without the predictive insights they need to deliver downstream outcomes.

“Hospitals often know an EMS patient is on the way through prearrival alerting workflows. We now know prehospital data is much more powerful than just a clinical handoff—it can inform the most consequential decisions that influence operational and financial outcomes that matter to patients, hospitals and care teams,” said Eric Beck, CEO of ESO. “Prehospital Intelligence allows hospitals to harness the full value from prehospital data and EMS collaboration to drive system performance. It shifts teams from reactive to proactive to predictive. EMS not only has a feedback loop on patients transported, but hospitals are able to forecast, plan, prioritize, resource and develop systems that truly improve outcomes through EMS engagement.”

ESO Prehospital Intelligence works upstream of the emergency department, connecting EMS data and EMS predictions to hospital and clinician workflows. Its capabilities include:

Prearrival indicators that surface estimated acuity signals, likelihood of admission, anticipated resource needs, and expected length of stay, so operations teams can prepare appropriate bed assignments, mobilize resources, and begin discharge planning before the patient arrives.

Market insights that increase visibility into EMS transports across the service area, supporting stronger, data-driven EMS partnerships and service-line planning.

EMS engagement tools—including AI-generated outcome summaries and outcomes-based continuing education credits—that give EMS agencies feedback on the patients they transport and strengthen the relationships that drive quality, improvement and system performance.





“The use of Prehospital Intelligence's Market Insights has already begun to transform how we're delivering care into the communities that we service,” said Brad Cosgrove, MHA, NRP, FP-C, director and chief of EMS for Tower Health. “When we're looking at where we need to add providers or shift resources or better align with the patient population that we're seeing, having this data at our fingertips has really helped make data-driven decisions around what direction we need to be focused on.”

The launch follows the company’s recent acquisition of d2i , expanding ESO’s ability to connect prehospital and in-hospital data to drive predictive and operational decision-making insights across the emergency care lifecycle. For more information on ESO Prehospital Intelligence, visit the ESO website .

About ESO

ESO ’s mission is to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data. Founded and led by emergency responders and medical professionals since 2004, ESO advances the industry by combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, impactful research and the industry’s largest integrated emergency outcome data asset. The company delivers the world's most trusted and connected emergency ecosystem—an open, interoperable platform that unites emergency medical response, fire, hospital and government stakeholders across the full emergency continuum through real-time data exchange and embedded intelligence in frontline workflows. ESO’s solutions deliver actionable insights to decision-makers, enable smarter coordination across the emergency continuum and uphold the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. The company helps customers around the world deliver measurable improvements in clinical, operational and financial outcomes with dedicated teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Czech Republic, India and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.eso.com .

Media Contact:

For ESO,

Anika Grendell

Red Fan Communications

eso@redfancommunications.com

737-280-8783

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4786d7e7-8335-4e4e-ba7a-f5ec9ebfa2d9