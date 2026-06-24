Most Dealmakers Say Human-Only Decision-Making Is No Longer Defensible in Complex Deals

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI is rapidly becoming an indispensable part of dealmaking, with 62% of dealmakers saying human-only decision-making is no longer defensible in complex transactions and 71% believing firms that ignore AI today will struggle to compete within five years.

Even as AI plays a larger role in M&A, dealmakers still want people to make the highest-stakes calls. Nearly half (45%) say signing a deal should always remain a human decision, reflecting the view that AI can support the process but not replace judgment at the point of commitment.

These findings are featured in The New Deal Team, a new report from Datasite, developed in collaboration with FT Longitude and based on a survey of 1,000 senior dealmakers across 27 countries. The research suggests that the future of M&A will not be defined by AI replacing humans, but by organizations that successfully combine AI-powered intelligence with human judgment, governance and oversight.

Four key findings from the research

1. AI is now mainstream in M&A

AI has moved beyond experimentation and is now embedded across the deal lifecycle.

96% of dealmakers are using or exploring AI for sourcing and screening opportunities

50% have AI regularly embedded in due diligence, the stage delivering the highest reported ROI

71% believe firms that ignore AI today will struggle to compete within five years





2. AI is influencing deal outcomes

Dealmakers increasingly view AI as a strategic advantage, not simply a productivity tool.

43% say AI is already making better deal decisions than humans in some scenarios

24% say AI helped them complete a deal they otherwise would have missed

66% believe AI helps de-risk transactions across the deal lifecycle





3. Human judgment remains the differentiator

As AI takes on more process-heavy work, dealmakers say the most valuable human skills are becoming even more important. The attributes respondents believe are hardest for AI to replicate include:

Negotiation and relationship management

Strategic judgment and prioritization

Assessing trust, intent and credibility

Making decisions under uncertainty

Accountability for high-stakes decisions





Nearly half (45%) say the decision to sign a deal should always remain a human responsibility.

4. Governance is becoming a competitive advantage, but board-level use remains the final frontier.

As AI adoption accelerates, dealmakers are increasingly focused on using it responsibly.

Accuracy (71%) and security (70%) rank as the two most important requirements for AI in dealmaking

58% rely on human review and validation to build trust in AI-generated outputs

24% believe poor use of AI could jeopardize major deals over the next five years

27% aren’t using AI for board reporting





Executive Comments

Rusty Wiley, President and CEO of Datasite, said:

“AI can automate analysis, but it can't own accountability. As AI takes on more of the heavy lifting in M&A, human judgment becomes more valuable, not less. The firms that outperform will be those that combine the speed and scale of AI with the trust, experience and oversight that only people can provide.”

Raj Bakhru, General Manager of Blueflame AI, said:

“AI is becoming indispensable in dealmaking and investing, but adoption alone isn't the advantage. The real challenge is ensuring AI outputs are accurate, secure and trusted. Strong governance, transparent workflows and human oversight are what determine whether AI creates value or introduces risk.”

Regional insights

APAC leads AI adoption across most stages of the deal lifecycle

EMEA places the greatest emphasis on security, reflecting a more cautious regulatory environment

Advisors are slightly ahead of corporates in embedding AI, particularly in due diligence





About the report

Datasite commissioned FT Longitude, the specialist research and content studio of the Financial Times Group, to survey 1,000 dealmakers at the C-suite or C-1 level across 27 countries in March 2026. Respondents represented corporate development, private equity, law, accounting and professional services and all had decision-making responsibility in at least three deals during the previous 24 months. Visit Datasite to download The New Deal Team report.

About Datasite

Datasite provides the infrastructure that enables information flow for private market transactions, with purpose-built tools utilized to optimize outcomes. Datasite’s innovative product portfolio, which spans sell-side virtual data rooms, buy-side intelligence (Grata), agentic AI applications (Blueflame AI), board meeting and governance management (Sherpany), and an open data infrastructure layer, drives execution across the full investment lifecycle while generating unique data insights to empower investors, advisors, and deal professionals worldwide. Trusted by top private equity and law firms, investment banks, and consultancies, Datasite is built on 26 years of enterprise-grade security, compliance, and reliability.

CONTACT:

Datasite

Laura.powers@datasite.com

5W Public Relations

Datasite@5WPR.com