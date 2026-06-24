GoNetspeed Continues Massachusetts Expansion, Bringing Quincy a $34M Fiber Investment

QUINCY, Mass., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today unveiled plans to expand its high-speed, reliable 100% fiber network into Quincy, bringing future-proof connectivity to homes and businesses across the area. The fully funded $34 million investment will deliver symmetrical multigigabit speeds of up to 6 Gbps to more than 23,000 residents and businesses, expanding reliable internet access to Quincy and unlocking new possibilities for how the community connects.

Once construction begins, GoNetspeed will begin connecting Quincy homes and businesses to faster, more reliable internet service, with customers able to sign up as network availability expands throughout the community. Those interested in learning more about GoNetspeed services can visit www.gonetspeed.com/ma/quincy/.

“Quincy is next in line to join GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber network, bringing a new choice for high-speed internet to homes and businesses throughout the city,” said Richard Clark, CEO of GoNetspeed. “Our goal is to deliver a better connectivity experience, one that combines the power of fiber with the local service and reliability customers expect from their internet provider.”

Momentum continues to build for GoNetspeed in Massachusetts, with Quincy joining recently announced expansion plans for Salem. GoNetspeed is continuing to grow its high-speed fiber network, bringing greater provider choice to more communities while strengthening its planned footprint across Massachusetts.

Upon completion, Quincy will join Amherst, Easthampton, Granby, Ludlow, Springfield and other Massachusetts communities already connected or preparing for service, including Salem. Built on a 100% fiber network, GoNetspeed delivers high-speed, reliable internet designed to meet the demands of modern digital life, while continuing to expand connectivity across its growing multi-state network.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Massachusetts. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

Media Assets