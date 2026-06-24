Virginia Information Technologies Agency Selects CAI to Deliver Statewide Cybersecurity Services to Local Governments

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, was awarded a statewide contract with the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) to provide Security Operations Center (SOC) services to local government entities across the Commonwealth. The contract creates a pre-qualified procurement vehicle through which Virginia's local government and affiliated entities, including localities, public bodies and eligible institutions, can engage CAI's cybersecurity capabilities.

How CAI Will Deliver

The award follows a competitive Request for Proposal process in which VITA evaluated vendors on their ability to deliver comprehensive, around-the-clock security monitoring, threat detection, incident response and other related cyber security services for local government infrastructure. CAI's approach to security operations is built on a foundation of proven technology and trusted local partnerships:

LMNTRIX — An advanced managed detection and response (MDR) platform delivering continuous threat monitoring, real-time alerting, and rapid incident response capabilities.

— An advanced managed detection and response (MDR) platform delivering continuous threat monitoring, real-time alerting, and rapid incident response capabilities. Virginia-based DBE Partner — A certified local partner embedded in the Commonwealth, bringing knowledge and community investment to every engagement.

“Winning this contract with VITA reflects exactly the kind of work CAI was built to do — bringing the right people, the right partnerships, and the right capabilities together to solve real challenges for the public sector,” said Abe Hunter, chief revenue officer and president, public sector at CAI. “Virginia’s localities deserve fast, reliable access to world-class cybersecurity services, and this contract gives them exactly that. We are proud to continue to serve the Commonwealth and are committed to helping local governments protect the people and systems that communities depend on every day.”

Why This Is Critical for Virginia

Cyberattacks targeting state and local governments have increased sharply in recent years, with ransomware, data breaches, and infrastructure disruptions affecting municipalities of all sizes.

For many localities, the barrier to building a credible defense has been less about willingness than access — to talent, technology, and procurement vehicles designed for their scale.

The VITA contract addresses that gap directly, giving Virginia's local governments a faster path to a level of security coverage that was previously out of reach for many.



CAI has served state and local government clients for more than 40 years, with work spanning cybersecurity, application modernization, cloud solutions, and IT workforce services across public sector organizations nationwide.

For more information on CAI’s cybersecurity capabilities and public sector solutions, visit https://www.cai.io/services/cybersecurity

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise. Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

Media Contact:

Madison Oler

Sr. PR & Communications Specialist, CAI

media.inquiries@cai.io