Alectra employees step up to support survivors and help end gender-based violence

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra employees came together in support of survivors and a shared commitment to ending gender-based violence, raising more than $10,000 through YWCA Hamilton's annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event.

"Alectra is proud to stand alongside YWCA Hamilton and the many organizations working to create safer communities for everyone," said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. "Gender-based violence continues to affect far too many individuals and families. Through initiatives like Walk a Mile in Their Shoes, we can help raise awareness, support survivors and contribute to meaningful change."

This year, 92 Alectra employees participated in the event, helping raise funds that directly support YWCA Hamilton's essential programs and services.

YWCA Hamilton's Walk a Mile in Their Shoes is one of the region's signature fundraising events dedicated to ending gender-based violence. Funds raised through the event support critical programs that provide emergency shelter, counselling, prevention initiatives and advocacy services for individuals experiencing violence and abuse.

To learn more about Alectra's community support initiatives, visit alectra.com/community.

About Alectra’s Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

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