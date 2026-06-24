NextNRG's EzFill Expects to Deliver More Than 50,000 Gallons Supporting Generator Operations at Major International Soccer Tournament in Miami

MIAMI, FL, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation, transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced that its mobile fueling platform, EzFill, is providing on-site fuel delivery services supporting generator operations at a once-in-four-years global soccer tournament currently underway in Miami. EzFill expects to deliver more than 50,000 gallons of fuel in total to power temporary generator infrastructure at the venue.

EzFill has already delivered approximately 25,000 gallons to date, fueling approximately 20 generators on-site, with an additional 25,000 gallons expected to be delivered through mid-July as the tournament concludes.

"Supporting a global soccer tournament of this scale requires dependable infrastructure behind the scenes, and fuel is a critical part of that equation," said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of NextNRG. "Our team is proud to help keep temporary generator infrastructure operating throughout the event. Delivering fuel where and when it is needed is what we do every day, and this project demonstrates our ability to perform when reliability is essential."

This engagement highlights the broad range of applications for EzFill's mobile fueling platform. In addition to commercial fleets, on-site fuel delivery can support large-scale events, temporary power infrastructure, construction operations, backup generation, data center backup power applications and other mission-critical operations.

EzFill operates one of the nation's largest on-demand mobile fueling fleets, delivering directly to vehicles, generators, and equipment at commercial and industrial sites across the country.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy, and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management. At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites, delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification. To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com



Media Contact

HCM for NextNRG nextnrg@hannahcranstonmedia.com

