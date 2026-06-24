SkyTech Orion Global Corp. (CTGL) Today Issued a Shareholder Update Letter from the Company’s Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, Ora Elharar-Soffer

Washington, D.C., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyTech Orion Global Corp. (CTGL), the modular drone platform built-for-scale solutions’ company, released today a shareholder update letter, as follows:

Dear Shareholders of SkyTech Orion Global Corp.,

I would like to address you regarding the recent behavior of the company's stock in the market, and to share with you this update and the strategic activity that we continue to lead for the advancement of the company and the implementation of its strategy.

As can be seen, over the recent period, we identified unusual trading activity in the company's stock, which created significant pressure on the stock price. This is happening precisely at a time when the company is, at the same time, advancing several significant strategic moves, which include collaborations, capital raising efforts, new product development, and advancing commercial activity in accordance with our business plan.

It is important for you all to know that we are analyzing the situation, continuously evaluating it, and following our review, we determined that a significant part of the trading activity is related to one of the shareholders in the company. We are working with the relevant parties to examine the issue and to take the appropriate steps. At the same time, we are examining all options available to the company to protect its rights and the interests of all its shareholders.

In our assessment, this activity also created a secondary effect in the market, which may have contributed to additional sales by other shareholders, which contributed to deepening the decline in the stock price, and we are monitoring and checking the matter.

I am well aware that this type of volatility causes concern among shareholders, and I also experience this personally – not only as CEO and Chairwoman of the company, but also as a shareholder who invests in and supports the company.

It is important for me to note that although recent events have affected the timing of several business moves, our company's direction and long-term strategy are proceeding as planned. We continue to advance on all main fronts: continuing the development of our advanced technological platforms to enable large-scale production, expanding collaborations with leading industry partners worldwide, raising capital, and preparing to complete the Uplisting process to NASDAQ.

As a growing company, we remain focused on achieving these milestones to drive long-term value, and I am fully committed to this – personally, professionally, and financially – for the benefit of the company and all its shareholders.

It is important for you all to know that we are analyzing the situation, continuously evaluating it, and will act accordingly as needed in order to protect the interests of the Company and all our shareholders. In parallel, we continue to act with determination and responsibility, driven by a deep belief in the Company's operations and its inherent potential. We remain fully committed to continuing to advance the Company, expanding its business activities, developing new opportunities, and promoting strategic collaborations. We believe that the fundamentals of our business strategy along with public announcements as warranted will remedy the market price and eventually bring very strong investment back into the market as we grow together.

Our comprehensive plan and strategy are detailed in the Company's presentation, and we are doing everything in our power to fully execute and realize them as planned.

The Company's presentation is available for your review here:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/media/676832/2026-06-09T11-27-17/SkyTech%20Orion%20Global%20Corp%20PPT%202026.pdf

Sincerely,

Ora Elharar-Soffer

CEO & Chairwoman

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed with the SEC on May 20th, 2026. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

Media Contact:

info@skytech-global.com

www.skytech-global.com