RoboStrategy, Inc. Updates Net Asset Value as of June 22, 2026

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoboStrategy, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOT), a registered closed end fund providing exposure to private companies in robotics and physical AI, today announced its net asset value per share as of June 22, 2026.

As of June 22, 2026, RoboStrategy’s net assets applicable to common shares were $191,590,951.94, and the Fund’s NAV per share was $8.92.

This represents a 30.5% increase over the previously reported NAV of $146,855,757.08 on May 31, 2026. The new NAV per share represents a 23.2% increase over the previously reported $7.24.

About RoboStrategy, Inc.

RoboStrategy, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company built to power participation in the robotics and physical AI revolution. As robotics continue to penetrate into everyday life, RoboStrategy seeks to provide public-market access to the companies building that future. The fund focuses on high-conviction equity positions in what the fund believes are category-defining robotics and physical artificial intelligence innovators, including leaders such as Figure AI, Apptronik, Dyna Robotics, Dexmate, and other pioneers advancing autonomous systems, including those building the critical supply chain. RoboStrategy was created to bridge public markets with private innovation, enabling broader participation in technologies that are redefining labor, productivity, and the relationship between humans and intelligent machines.

For more information, visit robostrategy.co

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities may be made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Media Contact

Malory Van Guilder

robostrategy@skyya.com