Adora Mediterranea Kicks Off 2026 Tianjin Sailing Season

TIANJIN, China, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cruise ship Adora Mediterranea docked at Tianjin Dongjiang Free Trade Port Zone (DFTP) on June 20, bringing nearly 1,000 passengers back from an international cruise voyage covering Jeju and Seoul (Incheon) in South Korea.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As disclosed by authorities of DFTP, the zone has now realized regular dual-vessel operations with Adora Mediterranea and Ideal, offering more diversified offshore travel options for tourists across the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Dubbed the "Ship of Art," Adora Mediterranea houses 1,057 luxury staterooms and suites with a maximum passenger capacity of 2,680. Drawing design inspiration from Mediterranean civilizations, the ship integrates art elements including oil paintings, sculptures and relief carvings throughout every corner onboard.

During its 2026 Tianjin sailing season, the liner will operate 25 international cruise itineraries spanning summer vacation, the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday periods. Its routes cover sought-after South Korean destinations such as Jeju, Seoul (Incheon), Busan and Yeosu. Two extended 7-day, 6-night voyages will be specially launched on August 1 and October 1 to further enrich holiday travel offerings.

Home to North China's largest international cruise homeport, DFTP takes cruise economy as a key driver for integrated development of port, industry and city. It has rolled out a host of innovative "cruise + consumption" business formats, including "cruise + live music," "cruise + shore excursions" and "cruise + wellness retreats".

Since 2024, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has welcomed 233 cruise vessels and handled 742,000 inbound and outbound cruise passengers.

Moving forward, DFTP will further expand its cruise cultural tourism industrial chain, facilitate the development of a cruise tourism economic belt covering the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Bohai Rim, and propel high-quality growth of Tianjin's cruise industry.

Source: Tianjin Dongjiang Free Trade Port Zone