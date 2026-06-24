Integris Report Finds U.S. Manufacturers Facing Widespread Cyber Breaches as Smart Factory Adoption Accelerates

CRANBURY, N.J., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from Integris, a leader in future-ready managed AI and IT services, reveals that U.S. manufacturers are investing heavily in Industry 4.0 technologies, but the digital expansion is bringing widespread cybersecurity exposure. The 2026 Integris manufacturing technology and cybersecurity report draws on a survey of 411 U.S. manufacturing executives and 600 consumers to paint a picture of an industry racing to modernize while struggling to protect itself.

The findings show that while manufacturers are adopting smart technologies, cloud infrastructure, and AI, most are experiencing significant cybersecurity incidents. Meanwhile, consumers have formed clear expectations: they want transparency, they're judging brands on cybersecurity, and many are willing to pay more for products from manufacturers they trust to protect their data.

Key findings from the 2026 Integris manufacturing technology and cybersecurity report include:

60% of manufacturing executives report a significant email-based security breach in the past 12 months; 49% report a mobile device breach

84% have security awareness training programs, yet breaches still persist

44% have adopted robotics and automation systems; 44% use AI/ML for predictive maintenance

83% of consumers are concerned about cybersecurity risks affecting manufacturers

25% of customers stated they already stopped buying from a manufacturer due to security concerns





"What stands out in this year's findings is the growing complexity manufacturers face as they balance modernization, operational efficiency, and cyber risk," said Kyle Wewe, chief revenue officer at Integris. "The organizations seeing the most success aren’t the ones adopting more technology. They’re aligning strategy and the right partner to help ensure technology investments support business goals, strengthen resilience, and keep operations running smoothly."

Through all of this, consumers are paying attention. The report finds that consumers place data security third (32%) among their top purchasing factors, above brand reputation (30%).

When consumers are asked which manufacturers they associate with technological advancement, they overwhelmingly name consumer-facing tech brands: Apple (52%), Tesla (44%) and Amazon (33%). Traditional industrial manufacturers barely appear. This reveals a significant perception gap. Two-thirds of consumers say this perception makes them more likely to buy, suggesting that manufacturers who communicate their innovation and cybersecurity investments stand to gain a competitive advantage.

"The firms that will compete in this environment are the ones that treat cybersecurity as a brand issue, not just an IT function," said Kyle Wewe, chief revenue office at Integris. "Consumers have made that clear. They want to know that their data is safe, and they're willing to pay for it."

Visit www.integrisit.com/lp/manufacturing-report-2026 to download the full 2026 Integris manufacturing technology and cybersecurity report.

About Integris

Integris is an international leader in managed AI and IT services, helping small to midsize businesses securely adopt and scale modern technologies to drive digital maturity. We go beyond traditional IT management by delivering strategic roadmaps that optimize operations, strengthen security and compliance, and enable real-world AI adoption that drives measurable business impact. Our goal is to transform each organization into a smarter, more efficient digital powerhouse. By aligning infrastructure, data, and governance, we help organizations translate technology adoption into measurable operational impact. Regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list, Integris is backed by the private equity arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). Learn more at www.integrisit.com.

Media Contact:

Hailey Kennedy

hailey.kennedy@integrisit.com