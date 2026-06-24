[Latest] Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.7 Billion by 2035 at a 10.5% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device Type (Nebulizers, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices, Ventilators, Inhalers, Apnea Monitors, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Specialty Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 5.7 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/request-sample?reportId=1057

Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Revenue and Trends

The medical devices used in neonatal intensive care respiratory systems are designed to provide breathing assistance to newborns who need support due to immature lung development and existing respiratory disorders. The Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) make use of these devices to deliver oxygen while they maintain airway pressure and provide ventilation support and control through their ability to administer respiratory medications in a secure environment.

The typical equipment used in this field includes neonatal ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) systems, high-flow nasal cannulae (HFNC), nebulizers, and oxygen delivery systems. The vulnerable newborns who need advanced respiratory care should receive their primary goal of treatment, which aims to enhance oxygen levels while decreasing breathing difficulties and preventing lung damage and increasing their chances of surviving.

Request a Customized Copy of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/request-customization?reportId=1057

What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market?

The neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market experiences growth because hospitals develop new neonatal intensive care units which they use to treat high-risk and premature infants. Hospitals are expanding their use of respiratory support technologies because they invest in new NICU beds and advanced neonatal care facilities and modern equipment. The market experiences expansion in emerging economies because these countries focus on providing essential neonatal care services while decreasing infant death rates which drives demand for neonatal respiratory devices.

Additionally, the market expansion results from increasing people's knowledge of neonatal respiratory disorders, which allows medical professionals and parents to recognize these disorders earlier. The combination of improved screening methods and enhanced delivery room and NICU monitoring systems and standardized neonatal care protocols enables medical staff to detect respiratory disorders at their initial stages which creates urgent requirements for respiratory assistance. The use of CPAP and ventilators and oxygen therapy systems becomes more effective when medical staff can diagnose patients earlier because such an approach leads to improved clinical results and increased use of neonatal intensive care respiratory devices.

(A free sample of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS)

Request a Customized Copy of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market

Segment Insight

By Device Type

The ventilators segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. Their primary purpose is to provide treatment for breathing disorders that lead to respiratory failure in premature newborns who are in critical condition. Neonatal ventilators function as essential equipment for advanced NICUs because they deliver controlled mechanical breathing support to infants who cannot breathe independently. Rising preterm birth rates and lung immaturity in affected infants have created an increasing need for both invasive and non-invasive ventilatory support methods.

Request a Customized Copy of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market forward?

What are the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market sample report and company profiles?

Buy Now the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/checkout/1057

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market

Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The region is experiencing increased adoption of devices due to government and private financial support for neonatal care, as well as widespread public awareness of neonatal respiratory disorders.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest growth rate in the neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market. The regional market shows both increased product adoption and revenue growth because clinicians and caregivers now better understand neonatal care best practices, which leads to higher usage of advanced neonatal respiratory technologies.

Request a Customized Copy of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device Type (Nebulizers, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices, Ventilators, Inhalers, Apnea Monitors, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Specialty Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.3 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 5.7 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Device Type, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In January 2026, mOm Incubators has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its mOm Essential incubator, which functions as the first portable incubator that delivers thermoregulation for premature infants. The mOm Essential Incubator’s design allows use in a variety of settings and keeps mother and baby together. The company will work with healthcare providers to deploy the incubators across various labor and delivery environments throughout the United States, which will result in faster access to neonatal medical treatment. (Source: https://www.mpo-mag.com/breaking-news/fda-oks-mom-essential-incubator-for-premature-babies/)

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market

US Compression Therapy Market

Japan Coronary Stents Market

India Bariatric Surgical Devices Market

US Healthcare 3D Printing Market

Urology Surgical Instruments Market

Surgical Stapling Devices Market

ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market

Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market

Internal Fixation Devices Market

Collagen Membranes Market

Top Players in the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market and Their Offerings

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC

GE Healthcare

Cardinal Health Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

BD

Getinge AB

Hamilton Medical AG

Ambu A/S

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Philips

ResMed Inc.

Smiths Group plc

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Others

The Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Device Type

Nebulizers

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Ventilators

Inhalers

Apnea Monitors

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Specialty Clinics

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an analysis of the market chain for neonatal intensive care respiratory devices, including upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market

Reasons to Purchase Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Report

The Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Report provides both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, using segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors.

Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices industry.

Managers in the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market

About Healthcare Foresights:

Healthcare Foresights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies, regularly working towards sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Healthcare Foresights is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1333

Austin, Texas 78702

United States

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@healthcareforesights.com

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market