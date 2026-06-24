Electronic Parking Brake System Market worth $4.70 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the electronic parking brake system market is projected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2032 from USD 2.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2025–2032.

Electronic Parking Brake System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 2.51 billion

USD 2.51 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 4.70 billion

USD 4.70 billion CAGR (2025–2032): 9.4%

Key Findings of the Study:

Electric-hydraulic caliper is projected to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period

Premium class is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

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Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) Market Dynamics

Core Market Drivers

Electrification & Vehicle Production: The rise of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is driving strong demand for EPBs.

The rise of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is driving strong demand for EPBs. Technological Integration: EPBs seamlessly integrate with Electronic Control Units (ECUs) and inherently support advanced brake-by-wire functionalities.

EPBs seamlessly integrate with Electronic Control Units (ECUs) and inherently support advanced brake-by-wire functionalities. Market Penetration: Continuous innovations in actuator design, miniaturized sensors, and cost-efficient electronic modules are expanding EPB adoption from luxury segments into mid-sized and entry-level passenger vehicles.

Key Automotive Suppliers & Innovations

Major industry suppliers are heavily investing in modular EPB systems to reduce overall vehicle weight and improve component reliability.

Supplier Notable Actions & Technological Focus ZF Friedrichshafen & Brembo Partnered to introduce a brake-by-wire system. This technology replaces traditional hydraulic brakes with electronic components to deliver faster response times, enhanced safety, and reduced maintenance. Continental, Hyundai Mobis, ADVICS CO., LTD., HL Mando Actively developing and scaling modular, lightweight, and high-reliability EPB solutions.

Regulatory Compliance & Safety Standards

Stricter government safety regulations across major automotive markets are compelling Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to replace mechanical handbrakes with electronically controlled systems.

NHTSA Mandates: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requires all parking brakes, including EPBs, to meet strict holding force and fail-safe criteria across varying vehicle loads and incline slopes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requires all parking brakes, including EPBs, to meet strict holding force and fail-safe criteria across varying vehicle loads and incline slopes. Key Regulatory Standards: FMVSS No. 105: Regulates hydraulic and electric brake system performance. FMVSS No. 135: Regulates light vehicle brake systems, ensuring rigorous service and parking brake safety compliance.



Electro-Hydraulic Caliper EPB Market Analysis

Primary Growth Drivers

Mainstream Dominance: The motor-on-caliper architecture is currently the dominant technology choice, significantly outpacing traditional cable-pull solutions. It is expected to remain the mainstream option until full brake-by-wire adoption scales up.

Strategic Value Proposition: Segment growth is primarily driven by three core factors: High mechanical reliability and cost-competitive pricing. Seamless integration with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Excellent scalability, allowing OEMs to reduce mechanical complexity and improve assembly line efficiency.

Modular Platform Adoption: Rising OEM demand for modular brake designs that can be easily adapted across multiple vehicle platforms is further accelerating adoption.

High-Volume Vehicle Deployments

Global OEMs heavily rely on electro-hydraulic caliper EPBs across both mid-size and premium volume segments:

European OEMs: Volkswagen Golf, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class

American & Asian OEMs: Ford Escape/Kuga, Hyundai Tucson

Chinese OEMs: BYD Qin (and various other high-volume models)

Key Industry Suppliers

The market's robust supply chain is sustained by major Tier-1 automotive suppliers, including ZF, Continental, Bosch, and HL Mando.

Recent Technological Milestones

Bosch Integrated System Launch September 2024: Bosch launched an integrated electro-hydraulic braking system specifically engineered for SUVs and electric vehicles (EVs) to address complex weight distribution requirements.

Hitachi Astemo 'Smart Brake' Debut June 2025: Hitachi Astemo introduced its electro-mechanical brake-by-wire system, branded "Smart Brake", at North American industry showcases, marking its commercial debut in the region.

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Premium class is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period

In premium class vehicles, there is a demand for higher levels of integration with advanced technologies such as brake-by-wire, automated parking systems, and adaptive cruise control, where EPB serves as a critical enabler. Models such as the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Volvo S90 come with EPB as standard, not only to enable functions like auto-hold and hill-start assist but also to integrate seamlessly with ADAS systems that support autonomous parking, adaptive cruise braking, and remote park assist. Electrification in the luxury segment, exemplified by vehicles like the Mercedes EQE and BMW i7, has further reinforced EPB usage as it allows precise blending of regenerative and hydraulic braking. Also, OEMs benefit from the ease of integrating EPB into modern manufacturing assembly lines, which accelerates production efficiency and supports faster adoption. This alignment of EPB with automation, electrification, and premium design trends ensures its universal adoption in the E & F vehicle classes.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific electronic parking brake system market is driven by rapid passenger vehicle production and the growing adoption of advanced braking technologies, with leading OEMs such as Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, and Honda equipping models like the 2025 Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Camry with EPB as standard. In addition, Chinese OEMs like BYD and Geely are extending EPB adoption not only in electric sedans but also in SUVs, aligning with their aggressive EV rollout strategies. Suppliers such as Mando Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, and Continental have expanded their manufacturing footprints in China, South Korea, and India to cater to rising local demand. In October 2024, Hyundai Mobis announced that it would spend USD 260 million on EV parts factories in Slovakia. Hyundai Mobis will also construct an electronic brake system and airbag factories in Zilina, Slovakia, where it already owns a parts plant. Furthermore, Indian OEMs like Tata Motors and Mahindra are also integrating EPBs in mid-size EVs and SUVs (Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 7e, Mahindra BE 6, and Mahindra XEV 9e) to align with safety and convenience and are accelerating adoption. These developments highlight that Asia Pacific’s dominance is shaped by continuous innovation, OEM-supplier collaborations, shifting consumer preference towards mid and luxury vehicles, and the penetration of EPB technology across a broader vehicle mix.

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Top Companies in Electronic Parking Brake System Market:

The Top Companies in Electronic Parking Brake System Market ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Astemo, Ltd. (Japan), Brembo N.V. (Italy), and ADVICS Co., Ltd. (Japan).