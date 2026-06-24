Sentient Foundation Commits $42 Million to Advance Open Source AGI

San Francisco, CA, June 24th, 2026, FinanceWire, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the largest commitments dedicated exclusively to open-source AGI, supporting the developers, researchers, and startups building AI in the open.

Sentient Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring artificial general intelligence remains open, decentralized, and aligned with humanity's interests, today announced the Open Source AGI Grant and Investment Program, a $42 million commitment to developers, researchers, and companies building and leveraging AGI in the open.

Why $42 million? Because 42 is famously known as the answer to life, the universe, and everything. As AGI advances, the Foundation believes one of the most important questions facing society is who gets to build it, access it, and benefit from it.

The initiative represents a significant commitment to advancing open-source AGI development. Through a combination of non-dilutive grants and founder-friendly investments, the program is designed to accelerate the growth of an ecosystem where critical AI infrastructure, models, tools, and applications remain openly accessible, enabling developers, researchers, and companies worldwide to build, innovate, and scale.

While billions of dollars continue flowing into proprietary AI platforms, the open-source ecosystem has often lacked dedicated funding mechanisms capable of supporting developers, researchers, and startups at scale.

"The future of intelligence should be built by the many, not controlled by the few," said Sachi Kamiya, Director of Venture and Growth at the Sentient Foundation. "A few companies are trying to become the OPEC of intelligence — meter it, price it, decide who gets it. We're making it air."

The Open Source AGI Grant and Investment Program has been designed to support projects at multiple stages of development.

The grant track is intended for researchers, open-source maintainers, independent developers, and public-goods initiatives. Funding will be provided without equity requirements, ownership claims, or restrictions on future development. Recipients retain ownership of their work and intellectual contributions while receiving financial support to continue building in the open.

The investment track is intended for startups and teams developing commercial businesses around open-source AI technologies. These investments will be made using standard founder-friendly structures designed to help promising teams scale their operations while maintaining a commitment to openness as a core element.

Applicants will be evaluated based on technical merit, ecosystem impact, openness, and long-term potential. To guide the program, the Foundation is convening an advisory council of respected figures from the open source AI community, helping shape funding priorities and ensure the program reflects the people it serves.

According to the Foundation, projects do not need to open-source every component of their stack to qualify. Instead, applicants must demonstrate that at least one essential element of their project is openly available and contributes meaningfully to the project's value and adoption.

The Foundation points to a growing body of successful open-source AI initiatives as evidence of the model's viability. Projects such as Ollama, llama.cpp, LeRobot, DeepSeek, and other open ecosystems have demonstrated that developers can create globally adopted technologies while maintaining open access to critical components. Sentient has also contributed to this movement through projects including ROMA, Open Deep Search, EvoSkills, Arena, and its OML family of models.

"Open models are improving at an extraordinary pace," Kamiya said. "When they catch up, and they will, the people building on them should win, not pay rent on intelligence forever."

The initiative launches alongside support from a growing network of ecosystem participants, including Alibaba Cloud, Franklin Templeton, and leading academic institutions such as Princeton University and the Indian Institute of Science. Additional partners are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The Foundation argues that openness has consistently served as a catalyst for technological advancement. The internet was built on open protocols, and much of the modern cloud computing stack runs on open-source software. Foundational technologies that power billions of users today often began as collaborative efforts maintained by global communities rather than individual corporations. The Foundation believes AI should follow a similar path—remaining open, accessible, and broadly beneficial so that its value can be shared by the people and communities that build and use it.

Applications for the Open Source AGI Grant and Investment Program are open immediately and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. For applications: https://sentient.foundation/grants

About the Sentient Foundation

The Sentient Foundation is a global nonprofit dedicated to ensuring artificial general intelligence remains open-source, decentralized, and aligned with humanity's interests. The Foundation promotes worldwide adoption of open-source AGI, champions alignment and safety standards, funds developers, and coordinates governance for responsible AI development.

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