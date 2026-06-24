BluSky AI Inc. Announces Appointment of Andrea “Andi” Huels to YOTTA Advisory Board

Salt Lake City Utah, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2026 BluSky AI Inc., OTCID (BSAI), a leader in modular AI Factory infrastructure and next-generation Neocloud compute, is proud to announce that Andrea “Andi” Huels, Chief AI Officer for BluSky AI, has been appointed to the YOTTA Advisory Board, a distinguished group of industry experts shaping the future of artificial intelligence and advanced compute ecosystems.

Huels is widely recognized as an influential voice in AI strategy, enterprise transformation, and the evolution of intelligent infrastructure. Her appointment to the YOTTA Advisory Board underscores her reputation as a forward-thinking leader and reinforces BluSky AI’s commitment to driving innovation across the rapidly expanding AI compute landscape.

“Andi Huels’s insight, experience, and AI industry perspective are key attributes in our view,” said Trent D’Ambrosio, CEO of BluSky AI. “Andi’s role on the YOTTA Advisory Board not only reflects her personal leadership in the field but also strengthens BluSky AI’s position as we help define the future of Neocloud and modular AI Factory deployment.”

Yotta is a massive conference targeting the unification of the entire digital infrastructure industry to solve the challenge of sustainable, scalable growth in AI. With an estimated seven trillion dollars of predicted future investment into data centers and neoclouds powering AI Factories, and a 70-GW energy gap, Yotta represents collective expertise focused on solving these challenges.

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As BluSky AI accelerates the development of scalable, rapidly deployable AI Factories, Huels’ participation on the advisory board should provide a valuable platform for sharing best practices, influencing emerging standards, and contributing to the broader dialogue around global AI infrastructure.

“We’re at a defining moment for AI digital infrastructure,” said Andrea Huels. “AI is driving a massive paradigm shift: data centers must be purpose-built for AI. AI Factories are becoming the new infrastructure layer for the AI economy, turning energy and compute into intelligence at scale,” said Huels.

Huels goes on to say, “Yotta brings the builders, innovators, and decision-makers together to solve the challenges of scaling AI infrastructure and advance a shared vision for where the industry goes next. I’m excited to serve on the Advisory Board alongside such an accomplished group of leaders and contribute to this important work.”

Yotta was launched in 2023 by George Rockett (founder of Data Center Dynamics) to provide a prominent platform focused on long-term solutions to the challenges humanity will face in the Yottabyte era. Yotta is an ambitious, large-scale, silo-busting, multi-tribe event that addresses the need for increased collaboration in the jet-engine moment of a rapidly evolving industry.

BluSky AI continues to expand its footprint as a strategic leader in modular data center design, AI-ready infrastructure, and the emerging Neocloud ecosystem. Huels’ appointment marks another milestone in the company’s mission to deliver the power, flexibility, and intelligence required for the world’s most advanced AI workloads.

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. (the “Company” or “BlueSky AI”) is a Neocloud purpose-built for artificial intelligence through rapidly deployable SkyMod™ data centers. SkyMods are next-generation, scalable AI Factories providing speed-to-market and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

Contact:

Trent D’Ambrosio

CEO, BluSky AI Inc.

trentdambrosio@bluskyaidatacenters.com

www.bluskyaidatacenters.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing projects, the Company's analysis of opportunities with respect to its business and/or certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "target," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.