Equalis Group Awards Gordian’s Job Order Contracts to Newly Selected Contractors Across Illinois

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today that Equalis Group has renewed its cooperative Job Order Contracting (JOC) contract #COG-2176A and awarded the contract to a new group of 19 qualified contractors. This agreement gives public agencies across Illinois streamlined access to compliant construction procurement for facility repair, renovation and new construction through Gordian’s cooperative JOC, also known as ezIQC®, solutions.

JOC is a proven project delivery method that accelerates construction timelines, reduces administrative burden and ensures cost transparency. Through this cooperative contract, participating agencies can leverage Gordian JOC to complete projects faster and more effectively without sacrificing quality or compliance. Competitively solicited local contractors are available via Equalis Group to promptly begin projects throughout the state.

“Public agencies are under constant pressure to do more with less while still delivering safe, high-quality spaces,” said Matthew Bausher, Chief Customer Officer at Gordian. “Our curated, state-specific JOC program for the state of Illinois through Equalis Group ensures agencies can move from planning to execution with confidence, speed and full compliance.”

Equalis Group’s Master Agreements are established through rigorous and transparent competitive solicitations conducted in accordance with public procurement guidelines to ensure members stay in compliance.

“Cooperative contracting is about removing friction so agencies can respond quickly to community needs,” said Josh Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President at Equalis Group. “Our continued collaboration with Gordian gives Illinois organizations a dependable, ready-to-use pathway to complete important construction projects efficiently.”

Benefits of Gordian’s JOC services through Equalis Group include:

Faster Project Delivery: Complete repairs and renovations quickly without lengthy bidding cycles.

Complete repairs and renovations quickly without lengthy bidding cycles. Cost Control: Transparent pricing backed by Gordian’s industry-standard Construction Task Catalog®.

Transparent pricing backed by Gordian’s industry-standard Construction Task Catalog®. Compliance Assurance: Fully vetted, competitively solicited contract meets procurement requirements.

Fully vetted, competitively solicited contract meets procurement requirements. Expert Support: Gordian’s team guides agencies through every step of the process.

Competitively awarded contractors are available to perform projects throughout Illinois, including:

ALFA Chicago

Antigua Construction

Construction Inc.

CORE

Eastern

F.H. Paschen

Geostar Mechanical

GIVSCO Construction Company

Helm Group

Johnson-Laux Construction



Leopardo Companies, Inc.

Loescher

Robe Construction

Sharlen Electric Company

SMB Contracting

Stingray Electric

Sugrue Builders

Taza Construction

Tyler Lane Construction

See the map provided for more details on the contractor availability in each region.

To learn more about Gordian’s Job Order Contracting solutions and how to enter a project, visit Equalis Group’s dedicated webpage for JOC services in Illinois.

About Equalis Group

Equalis Group is a national public sector purchasing cooperative that develops and administers a diverse portfolio of cooperative purchasing programs for a wide array of products and services. Each program provides members with a legal and compliant exemption to the traditional bid/RFP process and the ability to configure the solution that best meets their needs at the lowest total cost. Learn more at www.equalisgroup.org.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

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