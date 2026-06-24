Ragic Recognized as Finalist in Three Categories at The 2026 SaaS Awards

COVINA, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ragic, a no-code database builder that allows its users to build their own systems according to their own workflow with a quick and intuitive spreadsheet-like interface, has been named Finalist at The 2026 SaaS Awards in three categories: Best SaaS Product for Small Business / SMEs, Most Innovative SaaS Solution, and Best Use of SaaS in a Cloud Ecosystem.

The SaaS Awards are one of the world’s leading programs recognizing achievement and innovation in software-as-a-service. First launched in 2016 and operated by The Cloud Awards, The SaaS Awards celebrate solutions that support business processes, demonstrate technical excellence, and help organizations make better use of cloud-based software.

Ragic was selected as part of the first round of assessment by The SaaS Awards’ shortlist panel. The company is among organizations from around the world chosen to advance to the shortlist stage.

Built for Practical Business Workflows

Ragic gives companies a flexible way to build custom business systems without writing code. With its spreadsheet-like interface, teams create database applications tailored to their own workflows, from contact management and project tracking to CRM, ERP, procurement, administration, sales, finance, and more.

The recognition comes as Ragic continues to expand the role of no-code and AI-powered tools in helping businesses solve operational challenges without adding technical complexity. Ragic’s platform is designed for the people who understand the day-to-day business process, including managers, operations teams, department heads, and non-technical employees who need reliable systems but may not have programming experience.

“Businesses need software that adapts to how they actually work, not the other way around,” said Jeff Kuo, CEO and Founder of Ragic. “Being named Finalist in three SaaS Awards categories helps recognize our mission to make powerful database and workflow tools accessible to companies of all sizes.”

Recognition Across Small Business, Innovation, and Cloud Ecosystem Categories

Ragic is among the finalists in the Best SaaS Product for Small Business / SMEs category for its ability to help smaller organizations build and manage sophisticated business systems without the cost, time, or technical resources typically required for custom software development.

The company is also a finalist for Most Innovative SaaS Solution, recognizing Ragic’s approach to no-code database building and its continued development of AI-powered capabilities that allow users to create, customize, and automate workflows more easily.

In the Best Use of SaaS in a Cloud Ecosystem category, Ragic was recognized for providing a cloud-based platform that enables teams to centralize data, manage workflows, and build business applications that can scale across departments and use cases.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “Technology buyers are becoming more discerning as budgets are tightened, and expectations heightened. Being able to blend ingenuity with demonstrable results is a must to stand out in today’s market – and Ragic has done just that.”

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/2026-shortlist

About Ragic

Ragic is a no-code database builder that allows its users to build their own system according to their own workflow with a spreadsheet-like interface that is as quick and as intuitive, capable of building small contact management systems to fully fledged ERP systems. Their vision is to empower every staff member, even those without a programming background, who best understand their day-to-day operations, to build a system tailored exactly to their needs. And their mission is to simplify data management by providing an intuitive spreadsheet-style interface that transforms into a robust database system, enabling teams to create, customize, and scale their workflows with ease.

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Michele Nachum

Senior Media Specialist

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com