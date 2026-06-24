Lilian Townhome Community Now Open and Welcoming Residents

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (June 24, 2026) — Harridge Development Group (“Harridge”) and Rockpoint today announced that its new townhome rental community Lilian is now open and welcoming residents. Professionally managed by Greystar, Lilian brings a new rental option to the Frogtown neighborhood. Harridge and Rockpoint formed a partnership in 2021 to develop the property.

“We’re excited to celebrate the completion of Lilian and are now welcoming residents,” said David Schwartzman, President of Harridge Development. “Lilian offers a unique townhome experience in Frogtown, combining the comfort and feel of a single-family home with the connection of a close-knit community. The residences feature elevated finishes and amenities; all set within an up-and-coming neighborhood.”

Lilian is a collection of 100 three-story townhomes, the majority offering three-bedroom layouts, with a limited number of two-bedroom floor plans available. Each residence includes a garage and features elevated interior finishes, such as 9-foot ceilings and expansive windows with roller shades. Additional features include:

Quartz countertops

Soft-close cabinets

Kitchen islands

Wood floors

Stainless steel appliances

In-home washer and dryer

Dual vanitiesSpacious closets

A/C & heat for year-round comfort

Keyless entryRing doorbells and garage door opener with built-in camera

Furnished townhomes are also available. Select residences also have river and mountain views.

Lilian’s community amenities enhance the resident experience with a fully equipped fitness center, co-working space, pet wash station, EV charging, and solar panels. Residents also enjoy direct access to the Los Angeles River and the adjacent Los Angeles River Greenway Trail.

Lilian is ideally situated in Frogtown, a close-knit neighborhood known for its creative energy and weekly Art Walk events held every Friday throughout the year. Residents are surrounded by an eclectic mix of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, wine bars, and breweries. The community also offers convenient access to public transit and the I-5, with Dodger Stadium just two miles away and Downtown Los Angeles four miles away, making it easy to commute or take advantage of the city’s dining and entertainment options.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit lilianfrogtown.com.

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About Harridge Development

Harridge Development Group is a California-based real estate development company focused on the entitlement, development, and repositioning of residential and mixed-use projects throughout the state. The firm specializes in transforming underutilized sites into thoughtfully designed communities that create long-term value and strengthen neighborhood connectivity. Harridge has extensive experience developing master-planned communities, urban infill housing, mixed-use districts, and build-to-rent projects across Southern and Northern California. The company’s portfolio includes large-scale developments in Los Angeles, Inglewood, Hollywood, Livermore, Oxnard, and the South Bay, with projects ranging from luxury townhomes and multifamily housing to retail and hospitality destinations. Harridge continues to focus on delivering high-quality communities in supply-constrained markets throughout California.

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint continually assesses market opportunities and evaluates potential investments relative to intrinsic value, replacement cost, and cash flow, targeting investments that Rockpoint believes are inefficiently priced or misunderstood by the broader market. Rockpoint proactively pursues opportunities that exhibit strong value potential that can be realized through impactful asset management. Since 1994, the firm’s co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have invested or committed to invest in 517 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $83 billion. To learn more, visit www.rockpoint.com.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com