LoRaWAN Industry Analysis and Revenue Forecast 2026-2032 - Industrial IoT Use Cases in Predictive Maintenance Accelerate Network Deployment

Dublin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LoRaWAN - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for LoRaWAN was estimated at US$3.6 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$44.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 43.1% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Factors are Driving Growth in the Global LoRaWAN Market?



The growth in the global LoRaWAN market is driven by several factors, including increasing adoption of IoT technologies across industries, rising demand for low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), and expanding smart infrastructure initiatives. As governments and enterprises ramp up digital transformation projects - especially in energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and urban development - LoRaWAN is emerging as a preferred connectivity solution due to its balance of range, power efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.



Smart city projects across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are particularly strong growth drivers, as municipalities implement data-driven infrastructure to enhance sustainability, safety, and operational efficiency. The adoption of smart metering in utilities and remote condition monitoring in oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing sectors is also fueling demand. Additionally, LoRaWAN's open ecosystem, supported by the LoRa Alliance and a growing network of certified solution providers, is reducing vendor lock-in and accelerating global deployment.



The increasing deployment of private LoRaWAN networks in agriculture, logistics, and industrial facilities, coupled with the availability of affordable, plug-and-play sensor kits, is driving mass adoption in both enterprise and SME segments. Finally, regulatory support for unlicensed spectrum usage, along with ongoing innovation in device interoperability and network infrastructure, is making LoRaWAN a vital enabler of scalable, sustainable, and cost-effective IoT ecosystems worldwide.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the LoRaWAN market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Smart gas & water metering, Asset tracking, Smart buildings, Smart parking, Precision agriculture, Smart waste management, Livestock monitoring, Others); End-Use (Healthcare, Agriculture, Logistics & transportation, Manufacturing, Utilities, Consumer electronics, Government & public sector, Others).

Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Smart gas & water metering, Asset tracking, Smart buildings, Smart parking, Precision agriculture, Smart waste management, Livestock monitoring, Others); End-Use (Healthcare, Agriculture, Logistics & transportation, Manufacturing, Utilities, Consumer electronics, Government & public sector, Others). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hardware Component segment, which is expected to reach US$31.4 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 46.7%. The Software Component segment is also set to grow at 35.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.1 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 40.9% CAGR to reach $7.2 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global LoRaWAN Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Actility, Advantech Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Bosch Group, Cisco Systems, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this LoRaWAN market report include:

Actility

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Bosch Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Kerlink

LORIOT.io

MachineQ (a Comcast Company)

Microchip Technology Inc.

MultiTech Systems, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Orange S.A.

Proximus Group

RAKwireless Technology Limited

Semtech Corporation

Senet, Inc.

Tata Communications Limited

TEKTELIC Communications Inc.

The Things Industries

ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $44.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 43.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

LoRaWAN - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Low-Power, Long-Range Connectivity Drives LoRaWAN Deployment Across Sectors

Smart Agriculture Initiatives and Remote Monitoring Applications Propel Rural Adoption

Industrial IoT Use Cases in Predictive Maintenance Accelerate Network Deployment

Emergence of Smart Cities Globally Fuels Demand for Scalable LPWAN Infrastructure

Increasing Adoption in Utilities for Smart Metering Strengthens Market Position

Cost-Effective Network Rollout Models Make LoRaWAN Attractive for SMEs and Municipal Projects

Partnerships Between Network Providers and IoT Hardware Vendors Expand Ecosystem Interoperability

Enhanced Firmware and Device Management Capabilities Boost Network Reliability

Integration with Cloud Platforms and Edge Computing Expands Use in Data-Centric Applications

Growing Need for Real-Time Environmental Monitoring Supports Public and Private Sector Adoption

Rising Use in Logistics and Asset Tracking Across Supply Chains Creates New Use Cases

Private LoRaWAN Networks Gain Traction in Oil & Gas, Mining, and Industrial Environments

Decentralized Network Initiatives Like Helium Democratize Access and Accelerate Infrastructure Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbx6su

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