Digital Health for the Musculoskeletal Care Market: 2026-2032 Outlook | Increasing Investment in Health and Fitness Apps Drives Adoption of Digital Health Solutions for Musculoskeletal Health Tracking

Dublin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care was estimated at US$3.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$10.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What is Driving the Growth of the Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market?



The growth in the digital health for musculoskeletal care market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of MSK disorders, increasing adoption of wearable rehabilitation devices, and advancements in AI-driven remote physiotherapy. The demand for non-invasive, opioid-free pain management solutions is pushing healthcare providers to adopt digital therapeutics and AI-powered MSK treatment programs. The shift towards home-based rehabilitation, fueled by the expansion of telehealth services, is further accelerating market growth.

Regulatory support for digital physiotherapy solutions and increasing insurance coverage for remote MSK care are also driving adoption. Additionally, the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in physical therapy is enhancing patient engagement, making rehabilitation more interactive and effective. As investments in digital MSK health solutions continue to grow, the market is expected to expand significantly, transforming the future of orthopedic care, rehabilitation, and chronic pain management.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Component (Hardware Component, Software & Services); Solution (Online / Virtual Consultations Solution, Pain Management Therapy Programs Solution, Remote Monitoring Solution, Other Solutions); Condition (Back Pain, Foot & Ankle Pain, Knee & Lower Leg Pain, Neck & Shoulder Pain, Pelvis, Hip & Thigh Pain, Other Conditions); End-Use (Patients End-Use, Providers End-Use, Payers End-Use, Other End-Use).

Component (Hardware Component, Software & Services); Solution (Online / Virtual Consultations Solution, Pain Management Therapy Programs Solution, Remote Monitoring Solution, Other Solutions); Condition (Back Pain, Foot & Ankle Pain, Knee & Lower Leg Pain, Neck & Shoulder Pain, Pelvis, Hip & Thigh Pain, Other Conditions); End-Use (Patients End-Use, Providers End-Use, Payers End-Use, Other End-Use). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hardware Component segment, which is expected to reach US$7.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 15.2%. The Software & Services segment is also set to grow at 18.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.2 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.7% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as CloudFit, Flok Health, Hinge Health, IncludeHealth, Kaia Health and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care market report include:

CloudFit

Flok Health

Hinge Health

IncludeHealth

Kaia Health

Limber Health

Omada Health

Orbit

RehabGuru

RehabPath

RehabPlus

RehabTracker

SWORD Health

Xenco Medical

YAP Health

Zing Health

Zocdoc

Zynex

Zygo

Zymeworks

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 476 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Drives Demand for Digital Health Solutions in Pain Management and Rehabilitation

Surge in Consumer Demand for Personalized Health and Wellness Solutions Expands Market Opportunities for Digital Musculoskeletal Care Tools

Technological Advancements in Wearables and Smart Devices Propel Growth in Digital Health for Real-Time Musculoskeletal Monitoring

Growing Focus on Preventive Healthcare and Early Detection Strengthens the Business Case for Digital Solutions in Musculoskeletal Disease Prevention

Expansion of Telemedicine and Remote Care Models Drives Adoption of Digital Musculoskeletal Health Solutions

The Rise of Virtual Physical Therapy Platforms Strengthens Market Demand for Digital Health Tools in Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation

The Increasing Popularity of Home-Based Rehabilitation and Monitoring Drives Growth in Digital Musculoskeletal Care Solutions

Growing Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Musculoskeletal Diagnostics Expands Market for AI-Powered Health Tools

Increasing Investment in Health and Fitness Apps Drives Adoption of Digital Health Solutions for Musculoskeletal Health Tracking

Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries and Active Aging Populations Expands the Addressable Market for Digital Musculoskeletal Health Technologies

Surge in Post-Surgery Rehabilitation Demand Creates Opportunities for Digital Platforms Focused on Musculoskeletal Recovery

The Shift Toward Holistic and Integrated Health Approaches Expands Opportunities for Digital Health Tools Addressing Musculoskeletal Wellness

Focus on Patient-Centered Care and Personalized Treatment Plans Propels Adoption of Digital Musculoskeletal Health Tools

Regulatory Advances and Approvals for Digital Health Technologies Accelerate Market Confidence in Digital Musculoskeletal Solutions

Increased Focus on Chronic Pain Management Strengthens Market Demand for Digital Musculoskeletal Health Monitoring Platforms

Growing Interest in Digital Therapeutics for Musculoskeletal Disorders Expands Addressable Market for Evidence-Based Digital Solutions

Expansion of Health Insurance Coverage for Digital Health Services Drives Adoption of Musculoskeletal Care Technologies

Increasing Collaboration Between Healthcare Providers, Tech Firms, and Fitness Brands Strengthens the Case for Integrated Digital Musculoskeletal Solutions

Rising Demand for Data-Driven Insights and Real-Time Tracking Drives Growth in Digital Platforms for Musculoskeletal Health Management

Surge in Musculoskeletal Health Awareness and Education Expands the Role of Digital Health Tools in Consumer Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdbd96

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