The Global Market for Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories 2026-2032 | Boom in School and Community Sports Infrastructure Drives Demand for Entry-Level Equipment

Dublin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories was estimated at US$4.2 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What is Driving the Growth of the Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Market?



The growth in the kids' sports equipment and accessories market is driven by several factors, including the expanding youth sports industry, rising parental focus on health and fitness, and increasing investment in school sports programs. With more schools and community centers emphasizing athletic development, physical education, and competitive sports, demand for high-quality training gear, protective equipment, and sport-specific accessories continues to rise.



The growing influence of sports endorsements and social media has also contributed to market expansion. Many kids are inspired by professional athletes and influencers promoting youth sports participation. Sports brands are leveraging celebrity collaborations, sponsorships of youth tournaments, and digital marketing campaigns to attract young consumers and their parents. The rise of e-sports crossovers with traditional sports, such as gamified basketball training apps and interactive soccer drills, is further engaging kids in sports-related activities.



Another key driver is the increasing availability of kids' sports equipment through e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels. Parents now have access to a wider range of products through online marketplaces, specialty sports retailers, and subscription-based athletic gear services. Many brands offer personalized fitting tools, virtual try-ons, and AI-powered recommendations, ensuring that kids receive the most suitable sports gear based on their age, skill level, and athletic needs.



As innovation in safety, sustainability, and smart sports technology continues to evolve, the kids' sports equipment and accessories market is poised for sustained growth. The future of youth sports gear lies in customization, eco-friendly manufacturing, and technology-driven performance tracking, ensuring that young athletes receive the best possible support for both recreational and competitive play.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Sport Type (Team sports, Individual sports, Adventure / outdoor activities, Fitness activities); Age Group (1 - 4 years, 5 - 8 years, 9 - 12 years).

Sport Type (Team sports, Individual sports, Adventure / outdoor activities, Fitness activities); Age Group (1 - 4 years, 5 - 8 years, 9 - 12 years). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Team Sports segment, which is expected to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 3.8%. The Individual Sports segment is also set to grow at 3.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.3 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $1.3 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Academy Sports + Outdoors, Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Bean Pole (Samsung C&T Corporation), Brave Kid and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories market report include:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Adidas AG

ASICS Corporation

Bean Pole (Samsung C&T Corporation)

Brave Kid

Columbia Sportswear Company

Decathlon S.A.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

H&M Group

JD Sports Fashion plc

KOMPAN A/S

Kosa AB

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

PUMA SE

Reebok International Ltd.

Skechers USA, Inc.

The North Face

Under Armour, Inc.

Vuly Play

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness of Childhood Fitness and Obesity Prevention Propels Demand for Kids Sports Gear

Increasing Parental Investment in After-School Sports Programs Strengthens Business Case for Youth Equipment

Expansion of Organized Sports Leagues and Recreational Clubs Spurs Sales of Sport-Specific Accessories

Rising Influence of Athlete Endorsements and Sports Role Models Fuels Brand Engagement Among Kids

Boom in School and Community Sports Infrastructure Drives Demand for Entry-Level Equipment

Trend Toward Early Specialization in Sports Expands Market for Age-Specific Equipment and Training Gear

Growing Popularity of Non-Traditional and Niche Sports Opens New Avenues for Equipment Innovation

Safety-First Parenting Trends Throw the Spotlight on Protective Gear and Certified Equipment

Rise in Female Participation in Youth Sports Expands Addressable Market for Gender-Inclusive Equipment

Technological Integration in Wearables and Smart Gear Enhances Engagement and Performance Tracking

Increased Demand for Lightweight, Ergonomic, and Adjustable Designs Improves Comfort and Usability

Focus on Inclusive and Adaptive Sports Equipment Supports Access for Children with Special Needs

E-Commerce and Omnichannel Retail Expansion Boosts Accessibility of Branded Sports Gear

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xx9kp1

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