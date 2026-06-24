TruLegal Launches Industry First Legal AI Self-Assessment as Demand for AI-Fluent Talent Accelerates

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners), a provider of AI-enabled talent solutions for modern legal teams, today announced the launch of the TruLegal AI Self-Assessment. This assessment will give legal job seekers a structured way to quickly document and communicate hands-on experience with AI tools for prospective employers. The Legal AI Self-Assessment is available now, at no cost, to all legal professionals. Assessment results are incorporated into candidates' TruLegal profiles and help employers evaluate AI proficiency as part of the hiring process.

The assessment covers more than 60 legal AI platforms, from Harvey and CoCounsel to Relativity aiR, Ironclad, Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot Studio, and more. It asks candidates to rate their experience across 11 areas of legal discipline: legal research and analysis, drafting and document work, eDiscovery and litigation support, M&A/due diligence, privacy, data & information governance, cybersecurity/incident response, legal operations, finance and billing, compliance and regulatory work, and AI proficiency/responsible use. Candidates have the option of uploading a resume and describing additional AI projects, training, or certification. The assessment should take a job seeker less than three minutes to complete.

The TruLegal AI Self-Assessment arrives as AI adoption across the legal industry is accelerating well ahead of the workforce’s ability to keep pace. “For hiring managers, the challenge is both finding candidates who claim AI experience and identifying those who can demonstrate it with precision across the specific tools and focus areas that matter most to that organization. For candidates, the gap between knowing AI and being able to articulate that knowledge in a hiring context has become one of the most consequential career obstacles in the profession,” says Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TruLegal. “The TruLegal AI Self-Assessment bridges both sides of that divide, giving candidates an intentional way to showcase their skills and giving employers a clear confidence signal to act on.”



“This assessment does not test for knowledge, but rather scores for confidence,” says Sandy Scott, AI Enablement & Systems Integration Manager at TruLegal. “More importantly, it gives hiring managers and job seekers conversation topics that dive into nuanced AI experiences instead of surface-level conversations around AI during the interview process.”

In addition to helping create the assessment, Ms. Scott will be involved in leveraging aggregated and anonymized results at TruLegal to develop robust market intelligence reporting for the legal community. Five years after the release of TruLegal’s Relativity Self-Assessment, TruLegal released a half-decade analysis of Relativity’s impact on the eDiscovery job market. TruLegal will be releasing quarterly and annual reports on these and other metrics related to the behavior of the legal job market as it relates to AI-enablement.

The Legal AI Self-Assessment is available now for all legal professionals to assess their competencies at https://trulegal.ai/ai-self-assessment.

About TruLegal

TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners) is an award-winning global staffing firm specializing in AI-enabled talent solutions for modern legal teams. With a network of more than 100,000 legal professionals across 75+ countries, TruLegal places professionals in legal operations, litigation and eDiscovery, data privacy, governance, product counsel, and cybersecurity roles. For more than 15 years, the firm has delivered contract, direct hire, attorney secondee, and executive search services to Fortune 1000 companies and AmLaw 200 firms worldwide.

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