LightBay Capital Makes Strategic Investment in Centre Technologies, a Leading Texas-Based IT Managed Services Provider

HOUSTON and LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centre Technologies (“Centre” or the “Company”), a leading Texas-based IT managed services provider (“MSP”) delivering critical outsourced IT services, announced today that it has partnered with LightBay Capital (“LightBay”), a Los Angeles-based, growth-focused private equity firm. This partnership provides Centre with additional capital and resources to expand its go-to-market efforts, enter new geographies and service lines, deepen its AI, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings, and accelerate its acquisition pipeline within the highly fragmented MSP market.

Founded in 2006 by CEO Chris Pace and headquartered in Houston, TX, Centre delivers a comprehensive suite of outsourced IT solutions, including managed IT, AI, cloud, cybersecurity, business intelligence, and IT consulting services to businesses across Texas and Oklahoma. The Company serves more than 750 active clients in regulated end markets. Centre’s regional, high-touch delivery model has driven industry-leading customer satisfaction and retention, and the Company has sustained above-market rates of organic growth while successfully completing and integrating nine acquisitions to date.

"I couldn't be more excited to team up with LightBay to support Centre in this next phase of growth. We've spent nearly twenty years building Centre into a partner our clients can count on, and from our very first conversations with LightBay, it was clear that they get it. They put people first, they build leaders, and they know how to help a company like ours grow without losing what makes it special," said Chris Pace, Founder and CEO of Centre Technologies. "We're going to keep investing in our team, push hard on expanding both the breadth and depth of our services, and bring our hands-on, client-centric approach to a lot more businesses. None of this happens without the continued support of our employees, clients, and partners."

“Centre exemplifies the key investment qualities we look for: a need-to-have service, deep and durable client relationships, a winning culture, a proven M&A track record, and an exceptional team,” said A.B. Rampuria, Managing Director at LightBay. “Outsourced IT and cybersecurity have become mission-critical for businesses as IT environments grow more complex and AI reshapes the technology stack. Centre’s client-centric service delivery model, security-embedded service offerings, and disciplined acquisition playbook position it as a clear leader in a large and fragmented market. We are excited to partner with Founder and CEO Chris and the entire Centre team to accelerate growth and establish Centre as a premier platform in the MSP market.”

“Chris and his team have built something special, anchored by a culture of service and an unwavering commitment to their clients,” said David Burcham, Partner at LightBay. “We are proud to back Centre in its next chapter of growth.”



Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor and Troutman Pepper Locke LLP provided legal counsel to Centre Technologies in connection with the transaction. Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. served as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel to LightBay.

About Centre Technologies

Centre Technologies is a Houston, Texas-based IT managed service provider that delivers outsourced IT services, including managed IT, AI, cloud, cybersecurity, business intelligence, and IT consulting services. Founded in 2006, Centre serves more than 750 clients across Texas and Oklahoma through a regional, high-touch delivery model. For more information, please visit www.centretechnologies.com.

About LightBay Capital

LightBay Capital is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that invests in high-quality companies to accelerate growth. Primarily focused on the business services, healthcare, and consumer industries, the LightBay Capital team has been partnering with innovative service-based companies collectively for over twenty years. LightBay Capital was founded in 2017 and is currently investing out of its second fund. For more information, please visit www.lightbay.com.

Media Contact

LightBay Capital

David Leeney

dleeney@lightbay.com