Integrity Solutions Introduces Navigating the Complex Sale®, Designed to Help Sales Teams Close Bigger, More Complex Deals

Nashville, Tennessee, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Solutions announces the launch of Navigating the Complex Sale®, a hands-on, application-focused workshop that equips sales professionals with the strategy, stakeholder intelligence, and tools needed to win complex, multi-stakeholder deals. This sales training program is the newest addition to Integrity Solutions’ Sales Performance Roadmap.



As organizations face increasingly complex buying environments such as longer sales cycles, larger buying committees, and intense competitive pressure, the need for sellers who can navigate complex deals has never been greater. Navigating the Complex Sale is uniquely designed to complement the Communicating with Impact™ program, giving sellers both the strategic framework and the communication skills to engage every stakeholder with confidence.



“Most salespeople are running into tightening budgets, longer RFP driven sales processes, and price-based competition. Winning complex sales today takes more than tactics,” said Brett Shively, CEO at Integrity Solutions. “It’s a shift from tactics to a strategic, integrity-based approach focused on why—why this matters to you, why now, why us. That’s how sellers build long-term relationships with decision makers that real success depends on.”



Incorporating their own real and active sales deals throughout the workshop, participants in Navigating the Complex Sale learn to:

Breakdown complex deals by analyzing risks, stakeholders, and financial viability

Create tailored value propositions for each stakeholder’s unique priorities

Map buying networks, earn executive access, and neutralize internal blockers

Position competitively, build defensible business cases, and unblock stalled deals

Participants leave with immediately applicable tools, including the Complexity Check, Unique Value Prop (UVP) Builder, Stakeholder Canvas, Momentum Mapping framework, and an Opportunity Snapshot & Action Plan.



A foundational program in the Sales Performance Roadmap launched earlier this year, Navigating the Complex Sale works in concert with the roadmap’s other programs to build each team a tailored path—from skills and behaviors to sustained sales performance—based on their specific needs. Teams are encouraged to complete the Communicating with Impact™ workshop first, so sellers arrive ready to put the strategic frameworks into immediate practice.



“Sales teams managing complex deals often have the drive but lack a repeatable, structured approach to navigate complex deals,” said Amara Hunt, Chief Product Officer at Integrity Solutions. “Navigating the Complex Sale bridges that gap. It’s a sales training program built for the reality of today’s selling environment where deals are won by the seller who best understands the business, the stakeholders, and the competitive dynamics all at once. We’re giving sales professionals the frameworks and EQ tools they need to do that, consistently.”

Organizations looking to build a high-performing sales culture and equip their teams to win complex deals can learn more or schedule a demonstration by visiting IntegritySolutions.com/navigate.



About Integrity Solutions



Integrity Solutions is the leader in integrity-based performance solutions. We train sales, service, and leadership teams to lead with confidence and sharpen their skills by building trusted customer relationships. As the partner of choice for values-driven organizations, we deliver comprehensive sales training programs that strengthen overall performance, develop talent, elevate leaders, and create meaningful customer impact with effective sales leadership coaching.



With more than 50 years of experience across 130 countries, our customers include highly regulated and trust-based industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and agribusiness. We have been consistently recognized as a Top Sales Training Company by Selling Power and Training Industry, Inc., and have earned multiple Stevie Awards for excellence in sales consulting and performance development.



Visit us at IntegritySolutions.com.



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