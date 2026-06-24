OtterlyAI Doubles Down on the US, Becomes Headline Sponsor of BrightonSEO San Diego 2026

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OtterlyAI, the AI Search Optimization platform, today announced it is the headline sponsor of BrightonSEO San Diego 2026. The conference runs September 15 and 16 at the San Diego Convention Center and brings together the search and digital marketing community from across the United States and beyond.

OtterlyAI now has over +30,000 users and is the headline sponsor at BrightonSEO San Diego

North America already makes up 47% of OtterlyAI's customer base. As US brands race to stay visible inside AI answers, OtterlyAI is meeting them where the GEO conversation is loudest: 47% of customers there (with brands & agenices such as BenQ, Stella Rising and RDA) and now the headline slot at the field's biggest stage.

As headline sponsor, OtterlyAI will have:

Brand presence across the full event. The OtterlyAI logo appears on stages, screens, entrances, and conference assets across both days.

The OtterlyAI logo appears on stages, screens, entrances, and conference assets across both days. A thought leadership speaking slot. OtterlyAI CEO Thomas Peham will take the stage to share findings from two years of measuring AI Search. Session details will be announced.

OtterlyAI CEO Thomas Peham will take the stage to share findings from two years of measuring AI Search. Session details will be announced. 20 complimentary tickets for OtterlyAI fans & partners who want to attend in person.

& partners who want to attend in person. The OtterlyAI side event. Our team is hosting a side event for the SEO community, so come meet us in person.

"North America is where the GEO conversation is moving fastest, and nearly half of our customers are already there," said Thomas Peham, CEO and co-founder of OtterlyAI. "As the OGs of GEO, we wanted to show up in a big way. Headline sponsoring BrightonSEO San Diego puts us in the room with the search community that is rethinking how brands stay visible in AI answers."

OtterlyAI helps brands track and improve how they appear across seven AI search engines: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and recently also Claude. The platform monitors brand mentions, website citations, and search prompts so teams can measure visibility and recommend actions.

OtterlyAI plans to bring its full energy to San Diego, Otter costume included.

About OtterlyAI

OtterlyAI is an AI Search Optimization platform that helps brands track and boost visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, AI Mode, Gemini, Copilot, and Claude. Teams use OtterlyAI to monitor brand mentions, website citations, and AI search prompts, then improve content and discoverability in AI answers. More than +30,000 marketing professionals use OtterlyAI as of 2026. The company was named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors in AI in Marketing report and won Best AI Search Software Solution at the 2026 European Search Awards. OtterlyAI is based in Austria. Learn more at https://otterly.ai.

About BrightonSEO San Diego

BrightonSEO is the world's largest search marketing conference. The San Diego edition takes place September 15 and 16, 2026 at the San Diego Convention Center and is produced by Rough Agenda. Learn more at https://brightonseo.com/events/san-diego-2026

OtterlyAI now supports ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Claude

Press Inquiries

Thomas Peham

thomas.peham@otterly.ai

https://otterly.ai/