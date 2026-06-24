Purple's CEO Gavin Wheeldon Named Finalist in 2026 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Manchester, LANCS, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gavin Wheeldon, founder of Purple, has been named a finalist in the 2026 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, shortlisted in the Global Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Gavin Wheeldon, founder and CEO of Purple, named a finalist in the 2026 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Wheeldon founded Purple in 2012 and has grown it from its Manchester base into a global WiFi software business, now used in more than 80,000 venues worldwide. The Global Entrepreneur of the Year shortlisting recognises that international reach, with Purple's technology connecting people in venues from stadiums and airports to hospitals and retail chains around the world.

Gavin Wheeldon, founder of Purple, said:

"Being shortlisted for Global Entrepreneur of the Year means a great deal, but it's really a reflection of what the whole team at Purple has built. We set out to solve a simple problem, making guest WiFi work harder for the businesses that rely on it. That has grown into a platform now covering staff, residents and whole cities, used in more than 80,000 venues around the world, all driven by the same goal of improving how people connect in the real world. Building that from a base in the North of England, and doing it as a B Corp, is something I'm proud of. This recognition belongs to everyone who has helped get us here."

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards is as much about the entrepreneur as the business, recognising the people behind the brand and the decisions, resilience and ambition that build companies that last.

Known as the Grammys of entrepreneurship, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the most exceptional and inspiring business stories across the UK, recognising entrepreneurs from every nation and region for their innovation, impact and resilience.

Past winners include the founders of Simmer Eats, Grenade, ClearScore, Zilch and Unbiased, many of whom were recognised early in their journey.

The 2026 shortlist tells a story that goes well beyond a single celebration. Taken together, the Class of 2026 represents the real engine of the British economy.

The 2026 shortlist in numbers:

5,000 applications received

740 businesses shortlisted

£3.3bn combined turnover

17,700+ jobs supported

2,700+ new jobs being created

5,200+ years of combined trading

40% women-led businesses

10 UK regions and nations represented

50% already selling overseas

This is why the Great British Entrepreneur Awards exists. Not to celebrate the loudest voices, but the businesses quietly powering the UK economy.

Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said:

"When we launched the Great British Entrepreneur Awards in 2012, we set out to back the businesses that get on and build, the ones that don't always get the recognition they deserve. More than a decade on, over 5,000 applications tell me we were onto something. This year's cohort represents billions in turnover and tens of thousands of jobs, but what I'm proudest of is the determination behind those numbers. These are founders who have stuck with it through every kind of year, and championing them is exactly why we do this."

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards are proudly supported by Allica Bank.

Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica, said:

"What stands out this year is the optimism and ambition that continue to define the UK's established business community. Having run my own business, I know the resilience, creativity and sheer determination it takes to build something that lasts, especially in challenging times.

"Established businesses are the real economy, making up a third of the UK's GDP and employment, and represented in every town across the country. At Allica, we're proud to support and celebrate their contribution through the Great British Entrepreneur Awards."

About the Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Launched in 2012, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and business owners across the UK. Often described as the Grammys of entrepreneurship, the awards have a remarkable alumni community including the founders of Simmer Eats, Grenade, ClearScore, Zilch and Unbiased. Find out more at https://greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com/

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards are part of Ideas Community, the UK entrepreneurship ecosystem behind Ideas Fest, two days of ideas, connection and big thinking for business leaders and entrepreneurs. Find out more at https://ideasfest.uk/

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

Press Inquiries

The Purple Press Team

press [at] purple.ai

https://www.purple.ai