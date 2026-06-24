Tedua Launches His First Official App powered by MIOO Tech: “A New Way to Stay Closer to Fans”

Milan, Italy, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of his concert at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Tedua launches TEDUA ID, his official mobile app designed for his community. Powered by MIOO Tech, the app gives fans a tangible and modern way to stay closer to the artist, extending the connection beyond live shows and transforming the purchase of a ticket, vinyl, or merchandise item into a richer and more personal experience.

Tedua Launches His First Official App: TEDUA ID “A New Way to Stay Closer to Fans”

After filling arenas and building an increasingly direct relationship with his audience, Tedua has chosen to invest in a dedicated digital touchpoint at one of the highest moments of his live career. The goal is clear: to offer fans a dedicated space where they can feel part of something larger than a single concert or purchase, keeping the connection alive long after the show ends.

TEDUA ID acts as a hub between the artist and his audience. Through the app, fans can access exclusive content, receive early communications, and connect their physical purchases to digital experiences and benefits created specifically for them. At a time when the relationship between artists and audiences is increasingly shaped by generalist platforms, Tedua has created a space of his own: curated, controlled, and designed around the fan experience. Here, the fan is an active part of a shared journey.

The app allows users to receive important announcements first, access materials unavailable elsewhere, and unlock benefits and content through official purchases. In this sense, TEDUA ID represents a natural evolution of the way Tedua has always approached his relationship with his audience: direct, loyal, and unfiltered.

TEDUA ID is powered by MIOO Tech, a company that develops digital platforms for artists, brands, and cultural projects across music, fashion, and art.

“MIOO Tech works with artists and brands that want to build authentic relationships with their audiences. The project with Tedua moves exactly in this direction: using technology to strengthen the bond between artist and fan, while preserving the human connection at its core.”

Etan Genini, Co-Founder & CEO of MIOO Tech

The launch of TEDUA ID comes at a particularly meaningful moment for the artist. After years of steady growth, increasingly ambitious tours, and a deepening relationship with his fanbase, Tedua has chosen to introduce a dedicated tool to maintain and expand this connection over time, offering fans an experience aligned with the values that have always shaped his path: authenticity, closeness, and respect for those who follow him.

TEDUA ID is available for free from today on the App Store and Google Play.

For more information and to download the app: teduaid.com

About Tedua

Mario Molinari, known professionally as Tedua, is one of the most influential rappers and singer-songwriters in the contemporary Italian music scene. Born in Genoa in 1994, he emerged from the Ligurian and Milanese underground scenes with the Wild Bandana collective. Following the seminal mixtape Aspettando Orange County, he developed a distinctive style that blends rap, melody, and personal storytelling. With millions of streams and a highly engaged fanbase, Tedua continues to expand his universe across music, visuals, and community.

Tedua Launches His First Official App: TEDUA ID “A New Way to Stay Closer to Fans”

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