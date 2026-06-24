Wawanesa introduces first-of-its-kind AI-powered pilot to support wildfire resilience

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As climate-related disasters continue to intensify, Wawanesa Insurance has partnered with Climative to pilot a free digital tool that provides Canadians with personalized, AI-driven insights to better understand their exposure and take action to reduce it.

Climative combines property-specific data and user inputs to deliver tailored wildfire risk scores, energy performance insights, and prioritized recommendations, equipping homeowners with simple, practical ways to protect their property. Wawanesa is the first insurer to bring this type of resource to Canadians, reinforcing its work to build a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future for its members and communities.

“Climate change is reshaping the risks we collectively face, and addressing them requires a stronger focus on prevention,” said Evan Johnston, President and CEO of Wawanesa. “Climative represents an important step forward, providing our members with the information they need to build resilience. As a mutual, we’re focused on the long-term interests of our members, and this pilot reflects that.”

“Homeowners want to know exactly what measures will make a meaningful difference when it comes to reducing their wildfire risk,” said Winston Morton, CEO of Climative. “Together with Wawanesa, we’re removing the guesswork by providing easy-to-implement actions they can take with confidence.”

Wawanesa is introducing Climative to homeowners through a select group of broker partners, including Western Financial Group and Westland Insurance. This collaborative approach allows members in certain areas to access the platform, while further solidifying brokers as trusted advisors who turn complex risks into clear guidance.

“Brokers play a critical role in helping clients understand and act on risk,” said Grant Ostir, Chief Executive Officer of Western Financial Group. “Innovations like Climative give our advisors a powerful new way to engage customers with practical insights that strengthen resilience and build long-term trust.”

“At Westland, we see firsthand how climate risks are impacting the communities we serve across Canada,” said Cari Watson, Executive Vice President, Client Experience and Digital at Westland Insurance. “Tools like Climative help turn complex risk into clear, practical actions, giving our teams and clients greater confidence to prepare for what’s ahead. This kind of innovation strengthens the role of brokers as trusted advisors and supports more resilient homes and communities.”

The pilot will initially focus on regions with elevated wildfire risk to test engagement, generate insights, and inform future expansion. Over time, Wawanesa will explore opportunities to extend the platform to address additional climate-related challenges and reach more communities.

Climative builds on Wawanesa’s broader commitment to advancing climate resilience across Canada. Through its Wawanesa Climate Champions program, the company invests $2.5 million annually to support people and organizations on the front lines of climate change, helping communities adapt, reduce risk, and strengthen resilience to extreme weather.

For everyday tips to help reduce wildfire exposure, visit wawanesa.com/canada/blog/wildfire-season.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

Founded in 1896, The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, 100% owned by its members, with more than $4.1 billion in annual revenue and $12.5 billion in assets. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Wawanesa is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance solutions throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, a leading national distributor of personal and business insurance. In March of 2026, Wawanesa entered into an agreement to acquire Everest Insurance Company of Canada to strengthen its commercial insurance capabilities and advance its long-term growth strategy.

Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.8 million members across Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $4 million annually to charitable organizations, including $2.5 million each year in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com.

About Climative

Climative makes home upgrades smarter for everyone involved. Its AI-driven platform gives homeowners personalized plans to optimize costs, comfort, and resilience, turning complex retrofits into confident next steps. Climative provides partners like lenders, insurers, governments, utilities, and contractors with property-level intelligence to drive better decisions, deepen homeowner engagement, and unlock retrofit opportunities across entire portfolios.

For more information:

Michel Rosset

Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

media@wawanesa.com