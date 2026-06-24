Lucas Oil helps ensure boat and marine owners have a safe summer season

INDIANAPOLIS, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Independence Day right around the corner, boat and other marine-vehicle owners are preparing to celebrate with long weekends on the water. Lucas Oil – the world leader and distributor of high-performance additives and lubricants – makes getting summer-ready simple with its marine line of products, engineered to optimize engine performance and protection out on the water. Before launching the boat or firing up the jet skis, a little prep goes a long way.

“For more than 35 years, Lucas Oil has delivered superior American-blended products that serve a wide range of vehicle types, from land to sea,” said Morgan Lucas, CEO of Lucas Oil. “Now is a prime time for boat owners to get ready for the water, and our marine line of products is a great place to start. With the Fourth of July on the horizon and summer in full swing, there's no better way to celebrate America’s 250th than catching waves at boating destinations across the country.”

Lucas offers a wide selection of marine-specific additives, lubricants and appearance products for boats and personal watercraft. Boaters are encouraged to maximize their time on the water by following these helpful tips:

Check the engine: Watercraft engines and fuel systems are often prone to corrosion and engine knocking caused by deposits. Lucas Marine Fuel Treatment – built for gasoline and diesel engines – fights corrosion and keeps fuel lines, carburetors and fuel injectors clean and free of deposits while lubricating and protecting vital engine parts.

Clean surfaces: After an off-season in storage, use Lucas Slick Mist® Marine Speed Wax as a traditional wax or quick detail spray. It can also be applied between rinsing and drying for an easy, high-quality polish.

Prepare for the elements: Keep freshwater and saltwater corrosion at bay with Lucas Marine Grease, which delivers excellent extreme-pressure properties, water resistance and shock loading protection.

Maintain your gear: Keep fishing reels operating smoothly with Lucas Fishing Reel Oil, designed to lubricate moving parts in both fresh and saltwater environments.

View the full Lucas Oil marine line of products at: www.lucasoil.com/lifestyle/marine/.

###

ABOUT LUCAS OIL

For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand’s commitment to bringing the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams, like Richard Childress Racing; Monster Jam®; and sports teams, like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver.

Based in Indianapolis, the company’s rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels, and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA, Walmart, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Rural King, Tractor Supply and more. For additional information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok. Lucas Oil was recognized as one of USA Today’s Most Trusted Brands 2025 and one of Newsweek’s Most Loved Brands for 2025.