Eye Creams Market Trends, Revenue Outlook and Strategies 2026-2032 | Growth in Blue Light Exposure and Digital Fatigue Messaging Throws the Spotlight on Eye Creams with Protective Claims

Dublin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eye Cream - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Eye Cream was estimated at US$4.3 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$6.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Factors are Fueling the Expansion of the Eye Cream Market?



The eye cream market is expanding due to evolving beauty standards, increased disposable income, and growing consumer interest in high-performance skincare. The surge in social media influence and beauty influencers advocating for targeted skincare routines has significantly contributed to the rising demand for specialized eye treatments. Moreover, as the global population ages, anti-aging eye creams continue to be a major driver of market growth, particularly in regions with a strong beauty culture, such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



The growth in the eye cream market is driven by several factors, including advancements in skincare research, the rising demand for natural and organic formulations, and increasing consumer investment in luxury and dermatology-grade skincare products. The expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) beauty brands has also fueled market accessibility, allowing niche and premium brands to reach a global audience. Additionally, the increasing influence of Korean beauty (K-Beauty) and Japanese skincare (J-Beauty) trends, which emphasize hydration and gentle yet effective ingredients, has contributed to the growing popularity of lightweight, nourishing eye creams. As consumers continue to seek scientifically advanced and personalized skincare solutions, the eye cream market is poised for sustained innovation and long-term growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Eye Cream market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Type (Moisturizing Eye Cream, Forming Eye Cream, Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Anti-Allergy Eye Cream, Brightening Eye Cream, De-Puffing Eye Cream); Ingredients (Vitamin E, Niacinamide, Vitamin A, Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid); Skin Type (Dry Skin, Oily Skin, Sensitive Skin, All Skin Types); Application (Professional Application, Personal Application).

Type (Moisturizing Eye Cream, Forming Eye Cream, Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Anti-Allergy Eye Cream, Brightening Eye Cream, De-Puffing Eye Cream); Ingredients (Vitamin E, Niacinamide, Vitamin A, Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid); Skin Type (Dry Skin, Oily Skin, Sensitive Skin, All Skin Types); Application (Professional Application, Personal Application). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Moisturizing Eye Cream segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.6%. The Forming Eye Cream segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.3 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Eye Cream Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Amorepacific (Laneige), Avon Products, Beiersdorf (Nivea), Clarins, Colgate-Palmolive (Filorga) and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Eye Cream market report include:

Amorepacific (Laneige)

Avon Products

Beiersdorf (Nivea)

Clarins

Colgate-Palmolive (Filorga)

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Estee Lauder Companies

Johnson & Johnson (Neutrogena)

Kao Corporation (Kao)

Kiehl's

La Prairie

L'Oreal

Mary Kay

Procter & Gamble (Olay)

Revlon

RoC Skincare

Shiseido

Sisley Paris

The Body Shop

Unilever (Pond's)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 480 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Eye Cream - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Interest in Anti-Aging and Youth-Preserving Skincare Fuels Demand for Targeted Eye Creams

Rising Awareness of Eye Area Sensitivity and Skin Thinning Supports Demand for Specialized Formulations

Increased Adoption of Retinol, Peptides, and Caffeine-Based Eye Creams Enhances Efficacy Expectations

Growth in Blue Light Exposure and Digital Fatigue Messaging Throws the Spotlight on Eye Creams With Protective Claims

Expansion of Men's Grooming and Unisex Skincare Lines Encourages Eye Cream Innovation Across Demographics

Increased Use of Airless Pumps and Precision Applicators Enhances Hygiene and Dosing Accuracy

Rise in Clean Beauty and Minimalist Skincare Routines Fuels Preference for Multi-Benefit Eye Creams

Use of Cooling, Massage, and Rollerball Applicators Promotes Spa-Like Home Treatment Experience

Innovation in Overnight and Brightening Eye Treatments Supports 24-Hour Care Positioning

Growth in Premium Skincare Market Supports Ingredient-Backed, Clinical-Strength Eye Creams

Social Media and Influencer Marketing Drive Consumer Education on Eye Cream Use and Layering Techniques

Rise of Personalized Skincare and Custom Eye Cream Formulation Platforms Enhances User Experience

Development of Anti-Puffiness and Dark Circle Solutions Drives Daily Usage Trends

Increased Interest in Vegan, Cruelty-Free, and Dermatologist-Tested Claims Boost Brand Credibility

Product Line Extensions From Established Skincare Brands Fuel Cross-Sell Within Existing Routines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gynr5d

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