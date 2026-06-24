Cyclooxygenase 1 Inhibitors Market Insights Report 2026-2032 | Increased R&D in Selective COX-1 Inhibition for Reduced GI Side Effects

Dublin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyclooxygenase 1 Inhibitors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cyclooxygenase 1 Inhibitors was estimated at US$63.4 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$98.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What is Driving the Growth of the COX-1 Inhibitor Market?



The growth in the COX-1 inhibitor market is driven by the rising prevalence of inflammatory disorders, advancements in drug delivery systems, and increasing consumer demand for effective pain management solutions. The expansion of pharmaceutical research in targeted anti-inflammatory therapies has led to the development of innovative COX-1 inhibitors with improved safety profiles.



End-use expansion is another critical driver, with applications in post-surgical pain management, cardiovascular disease prevention, and neuroinflammatory disorders. The increasing use of COX-1 inhibitors in veterinary medicine has also contributed to market growth. Additionally, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are accelerating the development of next-generation COX-1 inhibitors, ensuring continued advancements in anti-inflammatory drug therapy.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Cyclooxygenase 1 Inhibitors market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Type (Selective COX-1 Inhibitor, Non-Selective COX-1 Inhibitor); Application (Inflammatory Diseases Application, Gastrointestinal Toxicity Application, Cancer Chemoprevention Application, Other Applications); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Distribution Channel, Online Pharmacy Distribution Channel, Retail Pharmacy Distribution Channel).

Type (Selective COX-1 Inhibitor, Non-Selective COX-1 Inhibitor); Application (Inflammatory Diseases Application, Gastrointestinal Toxicity Application, Cancer Chemoprevention Application, Other Applications); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Distribution Channel, Online Pharmacy Distribution Channel, Retail Pharmacy Distribution Channel). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Selective COX-1 Inhibitor segment, which is expected to reach US$55.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.9%. The Non-Selective COX-1 Inhibitor segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $19.6 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.6% CAGR to reach $24.4 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Cyclooxygenase 1 Inhibitors Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Cyclooxygenase 1 Inhibitors market report include:

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V. (now part of Viatris Inc.)

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 367 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $63.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $98.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Cyclooxygenase 1 Inhibitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Inflammatory Disorders and Arthritis Driving Drug Demand

Increased R&D in Selective COX-1 Inhibition for Reduced GI Side Effects

Growing Adoption in Veterinary Medicine for Pain and Inflammation Management

Expansion of Geriatric Population Elevating Demand for Anti-Inflammatory Medications

Use in Cardiovascular Therapy as Antithrombotic Agents Supporting Market Uptake

Emerging Applications in Cancer Prevention and Adjunctive Oncology Therapies

Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems Enhancing Targeted COX-1 Inhibition

Increased Investment in Biosimilar and Generic Development Boosting Accessibility

Adoption in Combination Therapies for Broader Anti-Inflammatory Action

Shift Toward Non-Opioid Pain Management Approaches Accelerating Research

Growing Inclusion in OTC Analgesics and Pain Relief Products

Pharmaceutical Pipeline Expansion with New COX-1 Candidates in Trials

Patient Preference for Oral and Sustained-Release Formulations Supporting Innovation

Integration of AI in Drug Discovery Accelerating COX-1 Inhibitor Development

Surge in Hospital and Clinical Use for Postoperative and Acute Pain Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xlp

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