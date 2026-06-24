Geely Preface TCR Achieves Landmark Result at 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour

VALENCIA, Spain, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Cyan Racing achieved a historic milestone at the second round of the 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour, where Santiago Urrutia became the first driver in championship history to win all three races in a single event aboard the Geely Preface TCR.

The landmark result at Spain's Ricardo Tormo Circuit highlighted the performance, reliability, and engineering capability of Geely's latest touring car program. Beyond the racetrack, it also demonstrates how international motorsport continues to support vehicle development and product innovation across Geely's global portfolio.





Santiago Urrutia celebrates his record-breaking triple win at Valencia.

While motorsport is defined by competition, it also serves a critical engineering purpose: validating vehicle performance under extreme conditions and generating insights that contribute to the continuous development of production vehicles. For Geely, every race weekend provides an opportunity to refine technologies, strengthen engineering standards, and enhance the driving experience of the Geely Preface.

Built on Geely's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), both the Geely Preface TCR and the production Geely Preface share the same engineering foundation. The platform combines structural strength, dynamic performance, safety, and scalability, supporting vehicle development across both motorsport and production applications.





Geely Preface: Race-Proven Engineering, Real-World Value.

The demanding conditions of international touring car racing provide a valuable validation environment. High-speed cornering, heavy braking, elevated temperatures, and sustained vehicle loads help engineers further optimize chassis tuning, steering response, thermal management, durability, and overall vehicle performance.

These lessons extend directly to the production Geely Preface. Powered by a 2.0TD turbocharged engine producing 147 kW and 325 N·m of torque, the sedan combines confident performance with everyday usability. A European-tuned chassis, DP-EPS electric power steering system, and high-strength body structure help deliver stability, comfort, and driving confidence across a wide range of road and climate conditions.





The Geely Preface TCR in action on the FIA TCR World Tour.

Every FIA TCR World Tour event generates valuable real-world data that supports continuous product improvement. By applying lessons learned through international motorsport to production vehicles, Geely continues to translate race-proven engineering into real-world value for customers.

The Geely Preface demonstrates how performance, safety, reliability, and driving confidence developed on the track can create meaningful value for everyday drivers around the world.

Company: Geely Auto International Corporation

Contact Person: Ada Han

Email: Fei.han15@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

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