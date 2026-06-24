CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) (“Erasca” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Erasca common stock during the period from January 14, 2025 through April 26, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Erasca securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 10, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Erasca is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies targeting the RAS/MAPK pathway. The Company’s lead drug candidate, ERAS-0015, is a pan-RAS molecular glue in clinical development for patients with RAS-mutated solid tumors.

According to the suit, Defendants publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential “best-in-class” therapy and repeatedly touted its purportedly superior preclinical results comparatively to Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s RMC-6236.

On April 27, 2026, the truth emerged. Erasca disclosed that Revolution Medicines had accused the Company of patent infringement, trade secret misappropriation, and making deceptive comparative statements about ERAS-0015.

Later that day, Erasca reported preliminary clinical data that included a patient death and admitted its comparisons with competing therapies relied on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head trials. Erasca’s stock plummeted more than 45% on the news.

If you are an Erasca investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com