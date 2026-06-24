Motel 6 is Back in the Lineup as Official Hotel Partner for Country Thunder in Canada this Summer!

Toronto, ON, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motel 6 Canada is returning as the Official Hotel Partner of Country Thunder Alberta (June 26-28, 2026) and Country Thunder Saskatchewan (July 9–12, 2026), following a successful debut in 2025. The partnership continues to focus on keeping festival travel simple, comfortable, and fun for fans.

Across both festivals, more than 120,000 fans are expected to gather in Western Canada this summer. From the first set to the final encore, Motel 6 offers fans a great place to stay so they can focus on the music, the road trip, and the experience and Never Skip The Trip.

"Country Thunder brings together hundreds of thousands of fans who live for the road trip, the experience, and the moment, just like Motel 6," said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing, Realstar Hospitality. "The real value of this partnership goes well beyond the festival gates. With touchpoints before, during, and long after both events, we're not just driving awareness for a few weekends. We're building a relationship with travellers that keeps Motel 6 front of mind all year long."

On the Ground and In the Mix

Motel 6 Canada will have a strong presence at both festival sites, with main stage exposure, high-traffic placements, and integrated branding throughout each venue.

On-site activations, developed and executed by T1 Agency, a full-stack sponsorship and experiential marketing agency specializing in culturally connected brand experiences, will include interactive elements, photo opportunities, and engagement-driven experiences designed to enhance Motel 6's presence at Country Thunder.

Digital and social campaigns, paired with My6 Program promotions, extend the experience well beyond the summer, encouraging festival fans to travel year-round with Motel 6.

Save More For What You Travel For. Never Skip The Trip.

Country Thunder is more than a festival—it's a road trip, a weekend escape, and a shared experience built around amazing live music and lasting memories. Motel 6 supports that journey with simple and reliable accommodations, including clean rooms, free Wi-Fi, and free morning coffee so that fans can focus on the experience.





"Motel 6 was a natural hit with our fans in 2025, and we're thrilled to have them back for 2026," said Gerry Krochak, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Country Thunder. "They show up with energy, engage with fans in a real way, and understand our community. That's exactly the kind of partner we want as part of Country Thunder."

Motel 6 offers dependable accommodations for travellers across Canada. Guests can join the My6 Program for exclusive access to offers and promotions. For more information or to make a reservation, visit motel6.com.

About Motel 6 and Studio 6

Motel 6 and Studio 6 are leading economy lodging brands with nearly 1,500 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Studio 6 welcomes travellers in an extended stay capacity, offering fully furnished kitchens, linens, cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. Both pet-friendly brands were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. For more information, please visit motel6.com and studio6.com. For franchise information, please visit www.realstarhospitality.com.

About Realstar Hospitality

In 2003, Realstar Hospitality Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for one other hotel brand in Canada and is a subsidiary of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 50 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment, and other community event facilities, and hotels in both the limited-service and full-service sectors.

About Country Thunder

Attracting nearly 625,000+ fans to its six multi-day events, Country Thunder Music Festivals boast unparalleled reach with a diverse demographic profile spanning the USA and Canada. Featuring top-tier Country artists, Country Thunder Festivals draw diverse crowds, fostering a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the essence of Country music. The Country Thunder Music Festivals organization has a 21-year history which boasts five other major multi-day events in North America, including Wisconsin, Florida, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

About T1 Agency

T1 is a full-stack sponsorship and experiences agency focused on creating impactful partnerships and community-driven activations. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Toronto, the agency specializes in sponsorship strategy and consulting, partnership negotiations, experiential marketing, and digital amplification to connect brands with individuals across sports, gaming, and non-profit sectors. T1 also propels the sponsorship industry forward through proprietary platforms including SponsorshipX and the Canadian Sponsorship Landscape Study (CSLS). For more information, visit The T1 Agency.

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